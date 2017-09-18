 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Old habits die hard for Russell Brand

18 September 2017

8:01 AM

18 September 2017

8:01 AM

Oh dear. Although Russell Brand once said he had never voted, and never would, as a result of his ‘absolute indifference and weariness and exhaustion from the lies, treachery and deceit of the political class’, he went on to change his tune when her urged his fans to vote Labour in the 2015 election – and later endorsed Jeremy Corbyn.

So, Mr S was curious to discover that Brand has now returned to his old tricks. The comedian-turned-left-wing revolutionary tells the Sunday Times that he didn’t vote in the EU referendum as he was on ‘holiday’:

‘How did he vote in the referendum? He mumbles: “I was on holiday.”

He didn’t vote over Brexit? “No,” he says sheepishly.

I thought he’d started voting after being criticised for telling people not to bother voting (during a Newsnight interview with Jeremy Paxman in 2013) then doing a volte-face on the eve of the general election in 2015 by endorsing Ed Miliband. And later Jeremy Corbyn.

“I’ve not started voting,” he says. “In this moment I’m drinking water.”’

No doubt Brand took the well-timed holiday solely so he didn’t have to cope with the ‘lies, treachery and deceit of the political class’ rather than because he just couldn’t be bothered…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Emma Thompson backs the In campaign: ‘Britain is a cake-filled misery-laden grey old island’

Wanted: Brexiteers for Wife Swap

Britain – not Brussels – is doing all the innovative thinking on Brexit

Britain should pay a Brexit bill – but only on one condition

What can ministers do to calm the EU withdrawal bill row?

Will the House of Lords rebel against the EU withdrawal bill?

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A lively and valuable history of Dominica’s Maroons: In the Forests of Freedom reviewed

Lament for a lost Venice

Islamic State are not the first to attack classical Palmyra: The Darkening Age reviewed

The music snobby London critics love to ignore

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close