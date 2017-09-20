MPs gear up for Tory Glastonbury

The Conservatives have had a difficult few days. After Boris Johnson published his 4,000 word Brexit blueprint in the Telegraph, the Cabinet is feuding, Theresa May’s authority is under strain and backbenchers have taken to the airwaves to call for the Foreign Secretary to be sacked.

But fear not, help is on its way. Tomorrow Tory MPs are upping sticks and heading onto the M4 to make their way to Tory Glastonbury. Officially called the ‘Festival of Ideas’, Conservatives are expected to do some soul-searching – on everything from helping the young to boosting productivity – at the one-day event organised by George Freeman. Although Freeman says he was inspired to create the event after tiring of left-wingers ‘having all the fun’, Mr S understands this ‘festival’ won’t bear much resemblance to Glastonbury.





MPs are expected to arrive on Thursday night for a ‘mixer’ barbecue ahead of Friday’s festivities. However, few are expected to actually camp – with the majority advised to make the most of the BnBs in the area. There will be a few tents for Friday’s talks at least. Rather than a Pyramid stage or John Peel stage, there will be an ‘economy’ tent, a ‘policy’ tent and a ‘big ideas tent’.

Rock on!