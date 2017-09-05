 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Meet ‘other’ – the candidate to beat Jacob Rees-Mogg for Tory leader

5 September 2017

10:06 AM

5 September 2017

10:06 AM

Although Damian Green has insisted Theresa May will lead the party into the next election, this hasn’t stopped Jacob Rees-Mogg receiving the first ‘official endorsement’ for leader. Last night, Activate – the questionable attempt at a ‘Tory momentum’ – announced that it was backing the Moggster. Given that this grassroots movement is yet to take off, it’s  unlikely to cause CCHQ much concern just yet. However, today’s Conservative Home survey might.

In a sign that Moggmentum isn’t just confined to Facebook groups, Jacob Rees-Mogg has topped ConHome’s Next Tory Leader survey of party members. A candidate by the name of ‘other’ comes a close second, while David Davis is now third favourite followed by Dominic Raab – a justice minister. This means three of the top four spots are held by people who don’t sit round the Cabinet table.


ConHome editor Paul Goodman puts the result down to Mogg being ‘the beneficiary of party member disillusion with the present senior options for replacing May’. The Corbyn factor has played into Mogg’s favour too as members see him as possessing the ‘authenticity’ gene that seems mandatory for any leader nowadays.

While it’s an impressive feat that Rees-Mogg has surged so far ahead, the Conservative backbencher was always likely to be popular with grassroots supporters. As a smart and witty Brexiteer with traditional Conservative values, he’s hardly a step outside the comfort zone. But the reason why it remains very unlikely he will be the next Tory leader is that it’s hard to see how he could get to the membership in the first place. The way a Conservative leadership contest works – so that a candidate has to survive rounds of votes by MPs – means that rogue candidates tend to be ousted early on. And at the moment, there is no trace of Moggmentum in the Palace of Westminster.

More striking is the fact that ‘other’ is second – beating all other candidates. This suggests that members are not locked on Rees-Mogg. They can get behind another candidate – just none of the above. With Rees-Mogg tipped for a promotion in the next Cabinet reshuffle, May ought to start working out which other fresh faces are deserving of a bigger platform. Sticking with the Old Guard will only fuel Moggmentum – and if there are no other candidates that appeal when the time comes, members will likely smell a stitch-up if Rees-Mogg is left off the ballot slip.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why you shouldn’t bet on a Rees-Mogg premiership just yet

Mini Election: Jacob Rees-Mogg on re-election in North East Somerset and being a Tory stereotype

Jacob Rees-Mogg longs for the common touch

Could Jacob Rees-Mogg replace Mark Carney at the Bank of England?

Mark Carney clashes with Jacob Rees-Mogg over BoE’s Brexit warnings

Don’t panic, Jacob Rees-Mogg will never replace Mark Carney

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

‘I’m going to fine anyone who refers to an opus number on air’: how we made Classic FM

Was Charles Darwin the true father of eugenics?

Love and tragedy in Orhan Pamuk’s Oepidean tale

Modern terrorism and ancient Greek tragedy: Isis meets Antigone

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close