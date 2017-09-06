 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

May fried over public sector pay at PMQs

6 September 2017

2:35 PM

6 September 2017

2:35 PM

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May spent their lunchtime talking about McDonalds. Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, it was McStrike, rather than a lunchtime order, that dominated her first PMQs since the summer recess.

Asked to show support for those workers currently taking industrial action against the fast food giant, May would only say that it was a matter for McDonalds – before going on to attack Labour for not doing more to tackle zero hour contracts when they were in government. This felt evasive and allowed Corbyn to go on and pit her against the side of the workers when he asked about the government’s diluted plans to crackdown on corporate excess.


Although Corbyn asked several topical questions effectively, his problem was that he asked too many. The mix of topics – from abandoned pledges to public sector pay – meant that he was not able to press May particularly hard on any and land a killer blow. On the issue of public sector pay, May looked the the most vulnerable. Asked about a pay rise for nurses, May spoke clumsily about the need for a strong economy before finding money for ‘this, that and the other’. Which one out of ‘this, that and the other’ nurses are is unclear. Overall her response about Labour spending money they don’t have was passable. However, Corbyn only had to refer to the £1bn DUP deal to show that the Tories can find money for some things.

Where May can take heart from today’s session is the loud support she got from the Tory benches – a sign that the party is united behind May (‘at the moment’). There was even a hint that a truce could be on the cards between the Remain wing of the party and No 10 over the government’s EU Withdrawal Bill. When Anna Soubry asked Theresa May whether she would heed ‘those amendments that seek to change the EU (Withdrawal) Bill so it doesn’t become an unnecessary and unprecedented government power grab’, May said the government would ‘listen very carefully’ on the matter.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Jeremy Corbyn comes out on top at PMQs over grammar schools

Lisa Nandy provides the real opposition at PMQs

Jeremy Corbyn ambushes Theresa May at PMQs

PMQs gets interesting as Tory Eurosceptics coordinate their activities

If Corbyn couldn’t Trump Theresa at today’s PMQs, when can he?

Emily Thornberry’s PMQs performance should worry Jeremy Corbyn

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The source of Mozart’s inspiration - a great musical whodunnit

Love and tragedy in Orhan Pamuk’s Oepidean tale

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

Modern terrorism and ancient Greek tragedy: Isis meets Antigone

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close