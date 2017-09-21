Lionel Shriver joins The Spectator as a regular columnist, starting this week

We at The Spectator are delighted to announce that Lionel Shriver is joining us as a columnist. As regular readers will know, she has written a few diaries for us and is one of the very best writers on either side of the Atlantic. She’s a hugely successful novelist but what marks her out as a journalist is her understanding of the currents of life and politics. Her writing has all of the qualities that Spectator readers most admire: originality of thought, elegance of expression, independence of opinion. Her first piece is a brilliant evisceration of the movement against historical statues. All of us in 22 Old Queen Street are thrilled that her new column starts this week: she will alternate with Matthew Parris.

