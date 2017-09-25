Labour’s conference, day two: The Spectator guide

John McDonnell takes centre stage on day two of the Labour party conference. Here are the best of the events taking place at conference, on the fringes and at Momentum’s ‘The World Transformed’:

Labour conference:

10.50am: Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry

11am: Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer

12.15pm: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

2.15pm: Living standards and strong economy

3.35pm: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Fringe events:

8am: Engineering Brexit Ruinart, Hotel du Vin. Speaker: Hilary Benn

8am: The Times and Sunday Times Red Box Fringe London Lounge, The Brighton Centre. Speaker: Angela Rayner

9.15am: Powering a nation: A strategy for Britain’s future post Brexit New Statesman hub, British Airways. Speakers: Caroline Flint; Lisa Nandy

12.30pm: From Education to employment: How do we get more women into leadership positions? Edinburgh, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Jess Phillips; Angela Rayner

12.30pm: The View from the EU: what does Europe think of Brexit?Balmoral, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Keir Starmer; Commissioner Frans Timmermans, European Commission vice president





12.30pm: A leader in Global Trade: How can the UK remain successful after Brexit? Osborne, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Barry Gardiner

12.30pm: FSB small business question time New Statesman hub. Speaker: John McDonnell

12.30pm: How can Labour make Brexit work for the countryside? Surrey Suites 2, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Will Straw

12.45pm: Free speech on Israel – why we oppose the witch hunt Lecture Room, Friends’ Meeting House. Speaker: Salma Karmi-Ayyoub, Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights

12.45pm: Challenging the rise in racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism Hanover Room, Brighthelm Centre. Speakers: Diane Abbott; David Lammy; Weyman Bennett, Stand up to Racism

5.30pm: A new era: the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity Durham Hall – Sherwood, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: John McDonnell

5.30pm: How to handle Brexit GB2, The Grand. Speakers: Hilary Benn; Keir Starmer; Chuka Umunna

5.45pm: Britain in the world: the future of UK foreign policy Viscount, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Emily Thornberry; Keir Starmer; Barry Gardiner

6pm: Priorities for a socialist government The Tudor room, The Old Ship Hotel. Speaker: John McDonnell

6.15pm: A new network for LP Jews: Fighting real Anti-Semitism Front Bar, Amsterdam Hotel Bar

6.45pm: Mass deportations – Theresa May and New Labour’s shameful migrant secret Buddies Cafe Bar. Speakers: Owen Jones; Diane Abbott; Naz Shah

7pm: Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East reception Cambridge, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Emily Thornberry

7.30pm: Why we need an anti-war Government Charlotte Room, The Grand. Speaker: Andrew Murray

7.30pm: Votes at 16 rally – How to stop teenage voter suppression St Paul’s Church. Speakers: Ed Miliband; Chuka Umunna

8pm: Business reception The Pavilion, the Grand. Speaker: Hilary Benn

8.30pm: Diversity Nite Walkabout. Speaker: Keith Vaz

8.30pm: Reigning in the monarchy Gresham Suite, The Old Ship Hotel. Speaker: Laura Pidcock

9.30pm: The 100 seat gain: Can Labour win a majority big enough to transform Britain? Stock Burger Co. Speakers: Jonathan Ashworth; Gloria De Piero

Momentum’s fringe festival:

1pm: THE NORTHERN WAY Fabrica. Speaker: John Prescott

3pm: BUILDING AN INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY FOR THE 21ST CENTURY The Synergy Centre. Speaker: Rebecca Long-Bailey

5.30pm: HOW TO WIN A MARGINAL, AND WHICH ONE NEXT The Synergy Centre. Speaker: Chris Williamson

7.30pm: GOVERNING FROM THE RADICAL LEFT The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Paul Mason; John McDonnell

7pm: SPY COPS Brighthelm Centre. Speaker: Richard Burgon