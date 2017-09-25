 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Labour’s conference, day two: The Spectator guide

25 September 2017

8:00 AM

25 September 2017

8:00 AM

John McDonnell takes centre stage on day two of the Labour party conference. Here are the best of the events taking place at conference, on the fringes and at Momentum’s ‘The World Transformed’:

Labour conference:

10.50am: Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry

11am: Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer

12.15pm: Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

2.15pm: Living standards and strong economy

3.35pm: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Fringe events:

8am: Engineering Brexit Ruinart, Hotel du Vin. Speaker: Hilary Benn

8am: The Times and Sunday Times Red Box Fringe London Lounge, The Brighton Centre. Speaker: Angela Rayner

9.15am: Powering a nation: A strategy for Britain’s future post Brexit New Statesman hub, British Airways. Speakers: Caroline Flint; Lisa Nandy

12.30pm: From Education to employment: How do we get more women into leadership positions? Edinburgh, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Jess Phillips; Angela Rayner

12.30pm: The View from the EU: what does Europe think of Brexit?Balmoral, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Keir Starmer; Commissioner Frans Timmermans, European Commission vice president


12.30pm: A leader in Global Trade: How can the UK remain successful after Brexit? Osborne, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Barry Gardiner

12.30pm: FSB small business question time New Statesman hub. Speaker: John McDonnell

12.30pm: How can Labour make Brexit work for the countryside? Surrey Suites 2, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Will Straw

12.45pm: Free speech on Israel – why we oppose the witch hunt Lecture Room, Friends’ Meeting House. Speaker: Salma Karmi-Ayyoub, Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights

12.45pm: Challenging the rise in racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism Hanover Room, Brighthelm Centre. Speakers: Diane Abbott; David Lammy; Weyman Bennett, Stand up to Racism

5.30pm: A new era: the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity Durham Hall – Sherwood, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: John McDonnell

5.30pm: How to handle Brexit GB2, The Grand. Speakers: Hilary Benn; Keir Starmer; Chuka Umunna

5.45pm: Britain in the world: the future of UK foreign policy Viscount, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Emily Thornberry; Keir Starmer; Barry Gardiner

6pm: Priorities for a socialist government The Tudor room, The Old Ship Hotel. Speaker: John McDonnell

6.15pm: A new network for LP Jews: Fighting real Anti-Semitism Front Bar, Amsterdam Hotel Bar

6.45pm: Mass deportations – Theresa May and New Labour’s shameful migrant secret Buddies Cafe Bar. Speakers: Owen Jones; Diane Abbott; Naz Shah

7pm: Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East reception Cambridge, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Emily Thornberry

7.30pm: Why we need an anti-war Government Charlotte Room, The Grand. Speaker: Andrew Murray

7.30pm: Votes at 16 rally – How to stop teenage voter suppression St Paul’s Church. Speakers: Ed Miliband; Chuka Umunna

8pm: Business reception The Pavilion, the Grand. Speaker: Hilary Benn

8.30pm: Diversity Nite Walkabout. Speaker: Keith Vaz

8.30pm: Reigning in the monarchy Gresham Suite, The Old Ship Hotel. Speaker: Laura Pidcock

9.30pm: The 100 seat gain: Can Labour win a majority big enough to transform Britain? Stock Burger Co. Speakers: Jonathan Ashworth; Gloria De Piero

Momentum’s fringe festival:

1pm: THE NORTHERN WAY Fabrica. Speaker: John Prescott

3pm: BUILDING AN INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY FOR THE 21ST CENTURY The Synergy Centre. Speaker: Rebecca Long-Bailey

5.30pm: HOW TO WIN A MARGINAL, AND WHICH ONE NEXT The Synergy Centre. Speaker: Chris Williamson

7.30pm: GOVERNING FROM THE RADICAL LEFT The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Paul Mason; John McDonnell

7pm: SPY COPS Brighthelm Centre. Speaker: Richard Burgon

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Labour conference, day two: The Spectator guide

On Brexit, Labour and the Tories are closer than either would like to admit

Labour’s General Election plan is already coming unstuck

Podcast special: Labour conference review

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

How the iPhone came to rule the world

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

Alfred the Great’s victory over the Vikings is our foundation myth; Viking Britain reviewed

In praise of Radio 2

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close