Labour’s conference, day three: The Spectator guide

It’s Tom Watson’s turn to address Labour’s party conference today. Last year, he said it was ‘time to get the band back together’ – earning himself a standing ovation from delegates and a somewhat muted response from Jeremy Corbyn. Here are the highlights we can look forward to on day three:

Labour conference:

9.30am: Financial reports; NEC and CLP constitutional amendments

10.30am: Rebecca Long-Bailey

12.30pm: Angela Rayner

2.30pm: Jon Ashworth

5pm: Tom Watson

Fringe events:

Midday: Repowering Britain: Building a progressive truly-left vision for England that doesn’t reinforce racist values Buddies Cafe Bar. Speakers: Lisa Nandy; Clive Lewis, Naz Shah

12.30pm: Scrutinising Brexit in a new political landscape GB2, The Grand. Speakers: Hilary Benn; Emily Thornberry

12.45pm: Brexit and inequality Durham Hall- Wentwood, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Frances O’Grady; Owen Jones; Keir Starmer

1pm: Speak up! Time to strengthen voice at work Churchill, Brighton Hilton Metropole. Speakers: Tom Watson; Polly Toynbee; Rachel Reeves

1pm: Justice in the modern age Boardroom, Old Ship. Speakers: Shami Chakrabarti; Richard Burgon





5pm: Fabian Question Time Lancing 1, Holiday Inn. Speakers: Owen Jones; David Lammy; Seema Malhotra

5.30pm: Labour’s Brexit plan Ambassador, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Keir Starmer

5.30pm: New New Labour: Should Labour build a new coalition to secure electoral success? Lancaster, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Emily Thornberry; Caroline Flint; Jon Lansman

5.30pm: Trump: Hands off Latin America – No to blockade of Cuba and sanctions on Venezuela Activities Hall, Brighthelm Centre. Speakers: Venezuelan ambassador, HE Rocio Manerio; Chris Williamson

5.30pm: What should Labour demand from Brexit? New Statesman Hub, British Airways i360. Speakers: Yvette Cooper; Emily Thornberry

6pm: Labour business fringe reception Hall 7 – Avon, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: John McDonnell; Rebecca Long-Bailey

6pm: Inspiring Collective Action Regent Room, The Grand. Speaker: Ed Miliband

6pm: Human rights in post-Brexit Britain Ashdown 2, Holiday Inn. Speakers: Diane Abbott; Emily Thornberry

6pm: Devolution: Metro Mayors New Statesman Hub. Speaker: Andy Burnham

6.30pm: Brexit emergency Edinburgh, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Keir Starmer; Clive Lewis; Caroline Lucas

6.30pm: Labour: government in waiting Friends’ Meeting House. Speakers: John McDonnell; Chris Williamson

6.30pm: More in common: Fighting hostility and division Buckingham Room, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Diane Abbott; David Lammy

8pm: The Fabian party OHSO Social. Speakers: Stella Creasy; Kate Green; Alison McGovern

8.30pm: The Daily Mirror party Revolution bar

9.30pm: Labour friends of Israel reception Balmoral, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Mark Regev, Israeli ambassador

Momentum’s fringe festival:

11am: WHO RUNS BRITAIN: THE MANY OR THE FEW? Fabrica

Speaker: Laura Pidcock

3pm: THE END OF NEOLIBERALISM? The Synergy Centre

Speakers: Clive Lewis; Paul Mason

3pm: AFTER BREXIT, A DIVIDED SOCIETY? Fabrica

Speakers: Dawn Butler; Owen Jones

5.30pm: OUT OF THE WRECKAGE: A NEW POLITICS FOR AN AGE OF CRISIS Fabrica

Speaker: George Monbiot