 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Labour’s conference, day three: The Spectator guide

26 September 2017

8:00 AM

26 September 2017

8:00 AM

It’s Tom Watson’s turn to address Labour’s party conference today. Last year, he said it was ‘time to get the band back together’ – earning himself a standing ovation from delegates and a somewhat muted response from Jeremy Corbyn. Here are the highlights we can look forward to on day three:

Labour conference: 

9.30am: Financial reports; NEC and CLP constitutional amendments

10.30am: Rebecca Long-Bailey

12.30pm: Angela Rayner

2.30pm: Jon Ashworth

5pm: Tom Watson

Fringe events:

Midday: Repowering Britain: Building a progressive truly-left vision for England that doesn’t reinforce racist values Buddies Cafe Bar. Speakers: Lisa Nandy; Clive Lewis, Naz Shah

12.30pm: Scrutinising Brexit in a new political landscape GB2, The Grand. Speakers: Hilary Benn; Emily Thornberry

12.45pm: Brexit and inequality Durham Hall- Wentwood, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Frances O’Grady; Owen Jones; Keir Starmer

1pm: Speak up! Time to strengthen voice at work Churchill, Brighton Hilton Metropole. Speakers: Tom Watson; Polly Toynbee; Rachel Reeves

1pm: Justice in the modern age Boardroom, Old Ship. Speakers: Shami Chakrabarti; Richard Burgon


5pm: Fabian Question Time Lancing 1, Holiday Inn. Speakers: Owen Jones; David Lammy; Seema Malhotra

5.30pm: Labour’s Brexit plan Ambassador, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Keir Starmer

5.30pm: New New Labour: Should Labour build a new coalition to secure electoral success? Lancaster, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Emily Thornberry; Caroline Flint; Jon Lansman

5.30pm: Trump: Hands off Latin America – No to blockade of Cuba and sanctions on Venezuela Activities Hall, Brighthelm Centre. Speakers: Venezuelan ambassador, HE Rocio Manerio; Chris Williamson

5.30pm: What should Labour demand from Brexit? New Statesman Hub, British Airways i360. Speakers: Yvette Cooper; Emily Thornberry

6pm: Labour business fringe reception Hall 7 – Avon, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: John McDonnell; Rebecca Long-Bailey

6pm: Inspiring Collective Action Regent Room, The Grand. Speaker: Ed Miliband

6pm: Human rights in post-Brexit Britain Ashdown 2, Holiday Inn. Speakers: Diane Abbott; Emily Thornberry

6pm: Devolution: Metro Mayors New Statesman Hub. Speaker: Andy Burnham

6.30pm: Brexit emergency Edinburgh, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Keir Starmer; Clive Lewis; Caroline Lucas

6.30pm: Labour: government in waiting Friends’ Meeting House. Speakers: John McDonnell; Chris Williamson

6.30pm: More in common: Fighting hostility and division Buckingham Room, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speakers: Diane Abbott; David Lammy

8pm: The Fabian party OHSO Social. Speakers: Stella Creasy; Kate Green; Alison McGovern

8.30pm: The Daily Mirror party Revolution bar

9.30pm: Labour friends of Israel reception Balmoral, Hilton Brighton Metropole. Speaker: Mark Regev, Israeli ambassador

Momentum’s fringe festival:

11am: WHO RUNS BRITAIN: THE MANY OR THE FEW? Fabrica

Speaker: Laura Pidcock

3pm: THE END OF NEOLIBERALISM? The Synergy Centre

Speakers: Clive Lewis; Paul Mason

3pm: AFTER BREXIT, A DIVIDED SOCIETY? Fabrica

Speakers: Dawn Butler; Owen Jones

5.30pm: OUT OF THE WRECKAGE: A NEW POLITICS FOR AN AGE OF CRISIS Fabrica

Speaker: George Monbiot

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Labour conference, day three: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Labour’s conference, day two: The Spectator guide

Labour conference, day four: The Spectator guide

Labour moderates find a glimmer of conference hope

Labour’s internal battle is only just beginning

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Bill Goldstein says the ‘World Broke in Two’ in 1922 – but it didn’t

Art nouveau owes a lot to this dodgy German biologist and his dazzling illustrations

How do artists vanish?

BT and the seventh circle of junk-mail hell

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close