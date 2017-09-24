Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

As the Labour party conference kicks off, Jeremy Corbyn’s grip on power has never been stronger. The party’s moderates have been sidelined from the main stage at this year’s event in Brighton. And a vote this week on rule changes affecting future Labour leadership contests is likely to give a further boost to those on the party’s left. On day one of Labour’s conference, here are the main events to watch out for:
Labour conference:
10.30am: Morning plenary session: NEC Chair’s Address; CAC report
11.20am & 2.15pm: Protecting our communities
4.30pm: General Election report
Fringe events:
12.30pm: Will one last heave win Labour the next general election? Hall 7 – Trent, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speaker: Chuka Umunna
12.30pm: The real Britain Fringe Charlotte Room, the Grand
Speaker: Len McCluskey
12.30pm: Brexit: The Future of Britain and Europe Screen 2, Odeon Brighton
Speakers: Keir Starmer; Chuka Umunna
5pm: The Year in Review: Twelve months of British Politics Glyndebourne 1, Holiday Inn
Speaker: Shami Chakrabarti
5.30pm: Annual Trade Union Reception Viscount, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speakers: Jeremy Corbyn; Tom Watson
5.45pm: Winning for Labour – How we end Tory Austerity Charlotte Room, the Grand
Speakers: Diane Abbott; Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon; Chris Williamson; John McDonnell
6pm: Migration and Rights in Europe and Beyond Durham Hall – Argyle, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speaker: Diane Abbott
6pm: Young Labour Rally with Jeremy Corbyn Cambridge, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speakers: Jeremy Corbyn; Cat Smith
6pm: Progress Rally Odeon Brighton
Speakers: Stella Creasy; Caroline Flint; Wes Streeting
6pm: Towards a Nuclear Free World: Cancel Trident replacement St Paul’s Church
Speaker: Diane Abbott
6.30pm: Q & A on the law and Brexit Hall 7 – Wye, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speaker: Shami Chakrabarti
6.30pm: Conference Rally Conference Room, Community base
Speakers: Owen Jones; Dawn Butler
7.30pm: Tom Clark in conversation with Andy Burnham Hall 7 – Trent, Brighton Metropole
7.30pm: Breaking through the Bagel Belt: Labour and the Jewish Community Sandringham Suite, Queens Hotel
8.30pm: Class Evening Reception and review of the year Hall 7 – Thames, Hilton Brighton Metropole
Speakers: Clive Lewis; Paul Mason
Momentum’s fringe festival:
3pm: RADICAL DEMOCRACY & 21ST CENTURY SOCIALISM The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Clive Lewis; Jon Lansman
5.30pm: THE ROLE OF THE POLITICAL ARTIST The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Ken Loach
5.30pm: BAME REPRESENTATION & THE TRANSFORMATIVE AGENDA 68 Middle Street. Speakers: Jon Lansman; Diane Abbott
7.30pm: WINNING POWER The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Owen Jones; Ian Lavery
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.