Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

As the Labour party conference kicks off, Jeremy Corbyn’s grip on power has never been stronger. The party’s moderates have been sidelined from the main stage at this year’s event in Brighton. And a vote this week on rule changes affecting future Labour leadership contests is likely to give a further boost to those on the party’s left. On day one of Labour’s conference, here are the main events to watch out for:

Labour conference:

10.30am: Morning plenary session: NEC Chair’s Address; CAC report

11.20am & 2.15pm: Protecting our communities

4.30pm: General Election report

Fringe events:

12.30pm: Will one last heave win Labour the next general election? Hall 7 – Trent, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speaker: Chuka Umunna

12.30pm: The real Britain Fringe Charlotte Room, the Grand

Speaker: Len McCluskey

12.30pm: Brexit: The Future of Britain and Europe Screen 2, Odeon Brighton

Speakers: Keir Starmer; Chuka Umunna

5pm: The Year in Review: Twelve months of British Politics Glyndebourne 1, Holiday Inn





Speaker: Shami Chakrabarti

5.30pm: Annual Trade Union Reception Viscount, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speakers: Jeremy Corbyn; Tom Watson

5.45pm: Winning for Labour – How we end Tory Austerity Charlotte Room, the Grand

Speakers: Diane Abbott; Rebecca Long-Bailey; Richard Burgon; Chris Williamson; John McDonnell

6pm: Migration and Rights in Europe and Beyond Durham Hall – Argyle, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speaker: Diane Abbott

6pm: Young Labour Rally with Jeremy Corbyn Cambridge, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speakers: Jeremy Corbyn; Cat Smith

6pm: Progress Rally Odeon Brighton

Speakers: Stella Creasy; Caroline Flint; Wes Streeting

6pm: Towards a Nuclear Free World: Cancel Trident replacement St Paul’s Church

Speaker: Diane Abbott

6.30pm: Q & A on the law and Brexit Hall 7 – Wye, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speaker: Shami Chakrabarti

6.30pm: Conference Rally Conference Room, Community base

Speakers: Owen Jones; Dawn Butler

7.30pm: Tom Clark in conversation with Andy Burnham Hall 7 – Trent, Brighton Metropole

7.30pm: Breaking through the Bagel Belt: Labour and the Jewish Community Sandringham Suite, Queens Hotel

8.30pm: Class Evening Reception and review of the year Hall 7 – Thames, Hilton Brighton Metropole

Speakers: Clive Lewis; Paul Mason

Momentum’s fringe festival:

3pm: RADICAL DEMOCRACY & 21ST CENTURY SOCIALISM The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Clive Lewis; Jon Lansman

5.30pm: THE ROLE OF THE POLITICAL ARTIST The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Ken Loach

5.30pm: BAME REPRESENTATION & THE TRANSFORMATIVE AGENDA 68 Middle Street. Speakers: Jon Lansman; Diane Abbott

7.30pm: WINNING POWER The Synergy Centre. Speakers: Owen Jones; Ian Lavery