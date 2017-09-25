 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Labour’s biggest danger is falling for the cult of Corbyn

25 September 2017

4:10 PM

25 September 2017

4:10 PM

Labour conference has begun in earnest – earnest being the operative word, as Brighton finds itself swamped with Jeremy Corbyn’s credulous acolytes, buoyant from the success of their hero’s election campaign, just three months ago. Len McCluskey, General Secretary of Unite, told conference this morning that ‘we stand on the shoulder of a giant, and that giant is the Labour manifesto 2017’. Rapturous applause greeted him but it was nothing compared to the applause that filled the hall a few minutes later when a tinsel-furnished portrait of Jeremy Corbyn was paraded across the floor.

It was accepted that the divisions of the 2016 conference would be put aside this year, with both sides of the party coalescing over the uplifting election result. The party’s ongoing fractures over issues like Brexit and Trident are being sidelined in favour of a kumbaya unity that is as much for the cameras as it is for the delegates. Labour moderates’ line – that Corbyn was electorally toxic – has been so thoroughly undermined that they have conceded the 2017 conference to the Corbynistas, allowing them to fill Brighton with a somewhat premature triumphalism.

With Labour polling at 42 percent, ahead of the Tories, they must now be seen as a government in waiting. And with Theresa May a lame duck and all her heir apparents at loggerheads over Brexit, the question is as much about the scale of Labour’s victory as it is about the result itself. The biggest impediment to Corbyn’s occupancy of Downing Street is this tendency towards self-mythologising, especially when it runs wildly ahead of reality. Theresa May received almost a million more votes than Corbyn, but if you turn up to Tory conference next week with an oil painting of the Prime Minister, you’re more likely to be sectioned than applauded.

In 2016 the most hagiographic impulses in the party were marginalised into Momentum’s side-conference, ‘The World Transformed’. Now the line between Momentum’s festival and the Labour party conference is porous to the extent of non-existence, despite Momentum still not being officially affiliated to the party. Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott (as well as such luminaries as Russell Brand and Paul Mason) will be speaking at Momentum events this year, a significant step-up in quality of speaker. The world has truly been transformed. But Momentum is not the forum for the critical debates the Labour party needs to have before its next election campaign, and the attempt to take Brexit off the debate table was as counterproductive as it is counterintuitive.

It used to only be the fringes of Labour that were seduced by Jeremy Corbyn’s mysterious glamour, but now the party at large has embraced it. The official Labour party shop at the conference is flogging endless Corbyn merchandise, featuring slogans like ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’ and ‘I’m with Jeremy’, whilst Momentum are shifting Run-DMC style COR BYN t-shirts and ‘The Absolute Boy’ momentos. These two outposts of capitalism are now almost indistinguishable from each other.

There’s no denying that this faddish sensationalism won voters in the run-up to this year’s election, but it cannot be sustained at this hysterical intensity until 2022. The desire to outwardly project unity, even at just an iconographic level, skirts around the real introspection that the Labour party should be getting out of the way in the years before it needs to fire up the election machinery again. If Corbynism isn’t a cult – as they are so fond of claiming – now is the time to prove it.

See also

What to read next

Labour moderates find a glimmer of conference hope

Labour’s conference, day one: The Spectator guide

How long will the brittle peace at Labour’s conference survive?

Reason for cheer at Momentum’s rival conference

Corbyn’s NHS plans reveal why Labour is doomed

Labour chief whip complains to Corbyn and Momentum about abuse of MPs

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The 19th century belonged to us; Victorious Century reviewed

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

An oral history of Holy Bob; So Much Things to Say reviewed

The painting that revealed the shocking truth of being a woman in Georgian society

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close