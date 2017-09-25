Labour MP: ‘It’s a pleasure to be here in Bristol…Brighton’

Labour is gathering in Brighton but it seems that simple fact is news to some of those taking to the stage at the party’s conference. Shadow Scottish Secretary Lesley Laird kicked off her speech by doing her best to endear herself to those in the audience. The only problem? She told those in the Brighton centre that it was a ‘pleasure to be here in Bristol’. Here’s the moment she tries to laugh off her blunder:
Only 200 miles out…
