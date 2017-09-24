 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Labour conference, in pictures

24 September 2017

3:46 PM

24 September 2017

3:46 PM

It’s that time of the year again. As Labour conference kicks off in Brighton, the annual event has managed to attract a range of interesting characters – all with a common aim: true socialism.

With Labour leading in the polls, Mr S has been touring the conference centre and World Transformed festival to get a glimpse of what life would be like under Corbyn:

Bye bye Sun


(Credit: Lucy Fisher)

A World Transformed display

Labour – a party for workers?

An anti-Brexit process

Laura Kuenssberg wins a starring role in a Corbyn comic (Credit: Sebastian Payne)

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Hacks banished from the floor at Labour party conference

G4S makes a comeback at Labour conference

Solidarity for Venezuela at Labour conference

Derek Hatton makes a return to Labour conference

Labour conference 2015, in pictures

Reason for cheer at Momentum’s rival conference

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

How the iPhone came to rule the world

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

Alfred the Great’s victory over the Vikings is our foundation myth; Viking Britain reviewed

In praise of Radio 2

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close