 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

John McDonnell’s speech showed Labour is now comfortable in its new skin

25 September 2017

3:40 PM

25 September 2017

3:40 PM

If you wanted a clue to how much the Labour Party has changed over the past few years, you wouldn’t have had to sit through much more than the first few lines of John McDonnell’s conference speech. He started it with the words ‘I’d like to thank Ken Loach for that wonderful film’. Loach hasn’t been the most loyal supporter of the Labour Party over the years, but is now firmly back in the fold thanks to Jeremy Corbyn. Party members, normally tribally opposed to those who set up rival parties, gave the veteran filmmaker a standing ovation.

The Labour Party has been changing for a while, but this conference is showing that it is now comfortably settled into its new Corbynite skin. Loach’s film had been preceded by a delighted reception for Dennis Skinner, and was followed by McDonnell’s speech in which he pointed out how many people had been wrong about Labour’s political prognosis in the tones of a man whose party had just won an election, rather than lost it pretty well.


Because Labour did lose the 2017 election well, it is in its least apologetic mood for years. It can promise, as McDonnell did, to spend a whole heap of money on renationalising a whole range of industries, while also claiming it will cut the deficit and not see any paradox there. ‘Rail, water, energy, Royal Mail – we’re taking them back!’ promised the Shadow Chancellor to huge cheers.

Interestingly, his big announcement designed to delight members wasn’t one designed to cause a big political row. McDonnell promised to bring existing Private Finance Initiative contracts back in house, telling the conference that ‘I can tell you today, it’s what you’ve been calling for’. Members were delighted that a monster of politics was being slain – but outside the conference hall you will struggle to find many passionate defenders of the PFI programme. It’s not something many Conservatives will really want to die in a ditch over, and so it is designed to show Labour members that they’re the most important people in the party leadership’s mind, as well as suggesting that the party is interested in ending money-wasting policy failures.

The hall today had the happiest atmosphere of any since the party left government. The members and party workers who thought that such a spending bonanza might cost them the next general election were keeping their views firmly to themselves. They now know that their party’s new identity is sealed, and there is little reward for anyone who tries to challenge that this week.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Labour’s Soft Left goes on the offensive

How Theresa May plans to sneak policies past MPs

MPs hold breath for cross-party social care talks

Where will the real trouble come from on the EU Withdrawal Bill?

Railways in the North the next in line for Tory revolt

David Davis mocked for ‘simple and easy’ Brexit claim

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The 19th century belonged to us; Victorious Century reviewed

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

An oral history of Holy Bob; So Much Things to Say reviewed

The painting that revealed the shocking truth of being a woman in Georgian society

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close