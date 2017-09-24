 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit confusion continues

24 September 2017

10:54 AM

24 September 2017

10:54 AM

One of the daily rituals in British politics at the moment is each of the main parties sending out press releases about how ‘hopelessly divided’ the other is on Brexit. There are so many facets on which politicians can bicker that this ritual won’t end with the negotiations, or the transition period (however long that ends up being) or indeed with the eventual relationship with the EU that Britain settles into.


Today Labour is ‘hopelessly divided’ over the question of single market membership and freedom of movement, and Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t in a tremendous hurry to close that division when he appeared on the Marr Show this morning. He was pressed on whether the new emphasis on the views of the Labour membership would mean that the party would support the UK staying in the single market after Brexit (around 60 per cent of members think it should). He is also under pressure from a group of MPs who have called, in the Observer today, for the party to commit to staying in the single market. To add to the hopeless divisions (for there are many), there is also a separate Labour campaign for freedom of movement which is holding a rally tonight, though not all of the pro-single market MPs agree with such a full-on endorsement of freedom of movement as the one being pushed at tonight’s event, as they fear it will upset their constituents who voted Leave to control immigration. Then, there are those on the Old Right of the party, who believe freedom of movement must end, and that anyone who disagrees is from Metropolitan Elite London (not strictly accurate, given one of the speakers at tonight’s rally is a Merseyside MP); there are also those who want freedom of movement reformed within the single market (as well as those who think that’s impossible).

So Corbyn hasn’t even got a clear split on Brexit. Perhaps that’s why he tried so hard to avoid the questions on the single market and freedom of movement, eventually commenting that ‘there’s going to be a lot of movement’ of workers, and that ‘there has to be an agreement on it and how it is achieved’. Well, yes, that’s generally how things get done, though even this apparently anodyne observation seems more like a wish than a prediction at the moment, given how many positions each party is taking on the matter.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What holds Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench team together

Labour’s Oldham hold is a boost to Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn is going to fight to the bitter end

Labour defends Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘respectful silence’ during the National Anthem

How big will Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench be?

Who are Jeremy Corbyn’s outriders?

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

How the iPhone came to rule the world

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

Alfred the Great’s victory over the Vikings is our foundation myth; Viking Britain reviewed

In praise of Radio 2

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close