Jeremy Corbyn gives Piers Morgan the cold shoulder

Piers Morgan. Photo: Getty Images.

19 September 2017

10:31 AM

19 September 2017

10:31 AM

Although Jeremy Corbyn has seen a huge rise in popularity since the snap election, the Labour leader hasn’t forgotten those who were with him from the beginning. At next week’s party conference, Corbyn loyalists will be rewarded with a platform to speak on – while those who questioned his abilities will do without.

It seems the same approach is in practise when it comes to public figures. At this month’s GQ awards, Piers Morgan attempted to join in a conversation Corbyn was having Arsenal’s Spanish right back, Hector Bellerin. Alas, the Labour leader didn’t share the sentiment and took swift action to prevent Morgan from joining the chat:

‘Later, fellow Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn came over to speak to him. When I tried to interrupt, the Labour leader – whose wife is Mexican – promptly switched to fluent Spanish to shut me out of the conversation.’

Credit where credit is due…

