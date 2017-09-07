Jacob Rees-Mogg wins an election

Although Jacob Rees-Mogg recently topped a ConHome poll as the number one choice to be the next Tory leader, few believe he has the mainstream appeal to lead the party to victory in a general election. However, Rees-Mogg can take heart that he has just secured enough votes to win a prestigious place on the Brexit select committee.
With 14 Tories vying for the 10 available seats on the Exiting the EU Committee, the Brexit bunch have proved triumphant:
Peter Bone
Chris Chope
Stephen Crabb
Jonathan Djanogly
Richard Graham
Andrea Jenkyns
Jeremy Lefroy
Craig Mackinlay
Jacob Rees-Mogg
John Whittingdale
Alas Anna Soubry hasn’t been so successful – the Remain MP missed out on a place, again.
