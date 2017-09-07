Jacob Rees-Mogg wins an election

Although Jacob Rees-Mogg recently topped a ConHome poll as the number one choice to be the next Tory leader, few believe he has the mainstream appeal to lead the party to victory in a general election. However, Rees-Mogg can take heart that he has just secured enough votes to win a prestigious place on the Brexit select committee.

With 14 Tories vying for the 10 available seats on the Exiting the EU Committee, the Brexit bunch have proved triumphant:

Peter Bone

Chris Chope

Stephen Crabb

Jonathan Djanogly

Richard Graham

Andrea Jenkyns

Jeremy Lefroy

Craig Mackinlay

Jacob Rees-Mogg

John Whittingdale

Alas Anna Soubry hasn’t been so successful – the Remain MP missed out on a place, again.