 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Jacob Rees-Mogg wins an election

7 September 2017

12:07 PM

7 September 2017

12:07 PM

Although Jacob Rees-Mogg recently topped a ConHome poll as the number one choice to be the next Tory leader, few believe he has the mainstream appeal to lead the party to victory in a general election. However, Rees-Mogg can take heart that he has just secured enough votes to win a prestigious place on the Brexit select committee.

With 14 Tories vying for the 10 available seats on the Exiting the EU Committee, the Brexit bunch have proved triumphant:

Peter Bone
Chris Chope
Stephen Crabb
Jonathan Djanogly
Richard Graham
Andrea Jenkyns
Jeremy Lefroy
Craig Mackinlay
Jacob Rees-Mogg
John Whittingdale

Alas Anna Soubry hasn’t been so successful – the Remain MP missed out on a place, again.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Jacob Rees-Mogg longs for the common touch

Jacob Rees-Mogg drops a hint about what job he wants in the reshuffle

Mark Carney clashes with Jacob Rees-Mogg over BoE’s Brexit warnings

Select committee wars: Jacob Rees Mogg’s secret weapon

In defence of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Meet ‘other’ – the candidate to beat Jacob Rees-Mogg for Tory leader

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

If I reread the entire Smiley sequence, will I understand it this time?

Nature’s cure for an unhappy childhood

Homer Simpson meets Homer on a Mediterranean cruise

Pussy Riot’s ‘joyous’ protest against Putin

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close