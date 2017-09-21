Sarah Champion could hardly be blamed for bearing a grudge against Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour MP was among those who nominated Corbyn in his original bid to become Labour leader. Yet it’s likely that she regretted that decision when she was forced out of the shadow cabinet for her comments on Pakistani grooming gangs. Now, it seems, support for Champion’s decision to nominate Corbyn is being quietly deleted from Twitter. A message retweeted by Sarah Champion during Corbyn’s 2015 leadership bid was taken down this morning. Here’s what it said:

@SarahChampionMP top move nominating @Corbyn4Leader … you’ve done democracy a service, much love

Is Sarah Champion regretting nominating Jeremy Corbyn?