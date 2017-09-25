 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Ignoring Brexit to spare Corbyn’s blushes is a price worth paying for some

25 September 2017

2:11 PM

25 September 2017

2:11 PM

Labour’s Brexit row rumbles on. While the issue won’t be the subject of a vote at the party’s annual gathering, that isn’t stopping delegates from tearing scraps out of each other in the conference hall over the issue. This morning’s session was dedicated to giving delegates a chance to talk shop on Brexit. It’s true that much of it was good natured. But some of those who took to the stage were booed for their troubles.

One such delegate earned the disapproval of the audience for accusing Labour delegates of doing nothing to stop the Tories pursuing their Brexit agenda. He told those in the hall: ‘We will be remembered as the opposition that let the Tories do what they want on Brexit’. Here’s how the audience reacted to that criticism:

It’s clear from today’s session that the view that Labour should be doing more to halt Brexit certainly has a healthy degree of support among members. The delegate below was repeatedly cheered for saying that Brexit must be stopped. This shows that such a position is widely shared in the party. It also serves as yet another indicator of the trouble for the Labour party in reconciling such views with those who want to implement the result from the referendum.

This eagerness to get on with it was shared by several Corbyn supporters who took to the stage in Brighton. It seems that a good few of these equate wanting to discuss Brexit at conference with an attempt to ’embarrass’ Corbyn. This leaflet published by the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy, and handed out to delegates on the way in to the conference hall, spells out that point of view:

This idea – that Corbyn’s enemies are using Brexit to bash Corbyn – also came up during this morning’s session. This delegate said those campaigning against Brexit were a ‘disgrace’ and that trying to reverse the referendum was actually little more than a naked attempt to ‘undermine Corbyn’.

It seems that while a vote on Brexit might have helped the Labour party further its thoughts on Brexit, sparing their leader’s blushes is more important for some Labour members.

See also

What to read next

Sunday shows round-up: Corbyn’s single market dilemma

What the papers say: Mark Carney, Brexit & Corbyn’s silence over Venezuela

On Brexit, Labour and the Tories are closer than either would like to admit

Jeremy Corbyn refuses to take the blame for a Brexit in lacklustre Sky debate

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn dodges Brexit question seven times

What the papers say: Jeremy Corbyn does pose a threat to the Tories

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The 19th century belonged to us; Victorious Century reviewed

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

An oral history of Holy Bob; So Much Things to Say reviewed

The painting that revealed the shocking truth of being a woman in Georgian society

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close