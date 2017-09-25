 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

If we’re all going to have to make the move to low-emissions vehicles, is now the time to do it?

25 September 2017

5:29 PM

25 September 2017

5:29 PM

How much time would you say you spent in your car per week, on average? Of course it’s something that varies hugely from person to person, but I’d put money on the fact that it’s more time than you might think. Recent research shows that the average UK driver spends 8 hours a week in their car, which works out at 18 days per year. That’s just the average, though; in the North East, ten per cent of those questioned said they spent over 20 hours per week in their car, while people in London were most likely to drive for under an hour a week.

Naturally, the more time you spend in your car, the more important it is what car you choose. At the same time, if you’re spending more time in your car, this means that you’re also spending more money on fuel. This year has seen the highest-ever number of new registrations for ultra-low emissions vehicles, representing 1.4% of the total. Last year, that percentage was 1.1%; the year before that, 0.9%. But perhaps that’s no surprise, given the encouragement drivers are being given to make the switch away from petrol and, in particular, diesel. We all know that the government are planning on banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2040 (though hybrid cars will be excluded from the ban), and many cities – London in particular – are cracking down on high-emissions vehicles, and especially diesel cars.

If we are all going to have to make the switch to low-emissions cars, then maybe now is a sensible time, financially, to make the move. Prices at the pump are currently at a six-month high – around 7p per litre more than it was a year ago. Plus, thanks to the government’s ‘plug-in’ grants, many low-emissions vehicles cost less than they otherwise would.

What seems to be putting many people off changing from petrol or diesel cars, though, are worries about the reliability of the vehicles, or whether buying one now would mean missing out on any upcoming technological developments. And as Isabel Hardman wrote recently, there are still numerous issues with electric cars that need fixing before they are embraced into the mainstream.

With no sign of fuel prices changing from their upward trend anytime soon, when it comes to doing what’s best for your wallet, a low emissions vehicle might well be the answer.

See also

What to read next

Hurricane Harvey could push petrol prices up to 121p a litre, and inflation to 3%

How much is your child’s schoolbag worth? The answer might surprise you

Is now the right time for the ‘older entrepreneur’?

When is the best time to exit the London property market?

Are we wise to turn our backs on cash ISAs?

If it feels like you’re spending a fortune on going to weddings, you probably are

Show comments

Coffee House

Sadiq Khan discovers his inner Corbynista

25 September 2017 17:42

When Sadiq Khan spoke at last year’s Labour conference, his speech was deemed hostile to Jeremy Corbyn. Fresh from victory in the…

Big business struggles to make friends at Labour’s conference

25 September 2017 17:24

Big business is back with a vengeance at this year’s Labour conference. Twelve months ago, in the wake of Jeremy…

A beginner’s guide to the AfD

25 September 2017 16:48

The German public have, as predicted, kept ahold of nurse. But it is the breakthrough of the AfD into the…

Labour’s biggest danger is falling for the cult of Corbyn

25 September 2017 16:10

Labour conference has begun in earnest – earnest being the operative word, as Brighton finds itself swamped with Jeremy Corbyn’s…

Sadiq Khan’s Labour conference speech, full text

25 September 2017 15:40

Conference, it’s great to be back in Labour Brighton. And it’s great to see our Labour Party so fired up…

John McDonnell’s speech showed Labour is now comfortable in its new skin

25 September 2017 15:40

If you wanted a clue to how much the Labour Party has changed over the past few years, you wouldn’t…

Labour MP: ‘It’s a pleasure to be here in Bristol… Brighton’

25 September 2017 15:14

Labour is gathering in Brighton but it seems that simple fact is news to some of those taking to the…

Corbynistas fail to practise what they preach

25 September 2017 15:07

TFL’s decision not to renew Uber’s licence in the capital has gone down like a cup of cold sick with…

Ignoring Brexit to spare Corbyn’s blushes is a price worth paying for some

25 September 2017 14:11

Labour’s Brexit row rumbles on. While the issue won’t be the subject of a vote at the party’s annual gathering,…

We need a free market in credit cards – just like everything else

25 September 2017 13:33

There are some commercial decisions that are intrinsically difficult to defend. The plot of the last Captain America film, for…

The Beast of Bolsover takes centre stage at conference

25 September 2017 12:35

Sadiq Khan had to fight for his speaking slot at this year’s Labour’s conference. But while it was apparently difficult…

What the threat to Laura Kuenssberg says about the country we live in

25 September 2017 12:35

For perfectly understandable reasons, neither she nor her employers want to talk about it, but the fact that Laura Kuenssberg…

John McDonnell’s Labour conference speech, full text

25 September 2017 12:35

I’d like to thank Ken Loach for that wonderful film and thank Ken for his incredible contribution to our movement.…

Emily Thornberry’s low blow over Boris

25 September 2017 12:07

Oh dear. As the speeches get underway on day two of Labour conference, Emily Thornberry has kicked off proceedings with…

The real winner of Germany’s election is Jean-Claude Juncker

25 September 2017 11:47

Even if Germany had Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral system, Angela Merkel would be struggling this morning to form a government. With…

Labour MPs on the rampage over Brexit boycott

25 September 2017 9:38

Well, that lasted long. Despite hopes for a show of unity at this year’s Labour conference, the peace came to…

Watch: John Prescott turns nasty when asked about his expenses

25 September 2017 8:27

Piers Morgan seemed to hit a nerve during his interview with John Prescott this morning. Two Jags popped up on…

Sadiq Khan speaks

25 September 2017 8:08

This year’s Labour party conference line-up has been as much about who’s not speaking than who is. After Sadiq Khan was…

Labour’s conference, day two: The Spectator guide

25 September 2017 8:00

John McDonnell takes centre stage on day two of the Labour party conference. Here are the best of the events…

Germany’s shy AfD voters hand the Bundesrepublik a seismic shock

25 September 2017 7:37

The German Embassy in London threw an election party yesterday, but as the guests gathered round the big screens to…

Labour’s Soft Left goes on the offensive

24 September 2017 20:55

The Labour Party is starting this conference season in its most confident mood for years – even though it still…

Merkel limps to victory as AfD surges in German elections

24 September 2017 18:20

Angela Merkel has won, for the fourth time, but on her party’s worst election result since 1949. Her main rivals…

Labour keeps Brexit off the menu at their party conference

24 September 2017 18:11

Brexit has given the Labour party something of a collective headache ever since the referendum. Now, the party is trying…

Sunday shows round-up: Corbyn’s single market dilemma

24 September 2017 16:39

Jeremy Corbyn – We need to ‘look very carefully’ at any future EU trade relationship As the Labour party conference…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close