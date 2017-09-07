 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

How much is your child’s schoolbag worth? The answer might surprise you

7 September 2017

3:07 PM

7 September 2017

3:07 PM

As a new school term starts, this often spells an expensive shopping list for parents. School uniforms that no longer fit, new schoolbooks and lunchboxes; research shows that the average parent spends £170 on each of their children at the start of a new school year. But although much of that spending can’t be avoided – after all, you can hardly send your child back to school with shoes that don’t fit – there is another area of the back-to-school routine where we might be missing a financial trick.

Why? Well because the average child has £302 worth of gadgets in their school rucksack. Even among the under 6’s, one in six of them take a laptop, tablet or games console to school every day; in total, Britain’s schoolchildren could be carrying £2.5 billion worth of valuables on their backs.


That’s all very well; these figures include musical instruments and sporting equipment, which of course should be encouraged – and many children nowadays have to take iPads, kindles and so-on to school. But it’s easy to forget how the cost of all these items adds up, and the worrying thing is that many of these bits and bobs aren’t covered on insurance. A poll by Policy Expert, for example, showed that 31% of parents don’t have ‘away from home’ cover on their home insurance, while over half of those questioned couldn’t remember whether they had separate insurance which would cover those items.

Should we be trusting the nation’s children with such a vast goldmine? After all, I’m bad enough at damaging phone screens, and I’m not running around in the playground. Children are, by default, more likely to damage or lose their belongings than adults. Perhaps it’s worth parents doing a quick calculation as to how much their children’s schoolbags are worth, and making sure that whatever they do have in there is insured, just in case…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

In an endless sea of financial press releases, there’s always a gem

Sod the fines, parents are right to save on holiday costs

Tom Hiddleston

Insurers need to shape up and treat their customers properly

From small beginnings grow multi-billion pound financial industries

Insurers are profiting from our fear of making a claim

Your home insurance holds the key to property disputes

Show comments

Coffee House

Theresa May gets a Brexit lesson from Parliament

7 September 2017 17:02

Today has been a reminder of just how hard getting the Brexit legislation through parliament will be for Theresa May.…

Donald Trump is a gift for the Democrats

7 September 2017 16:28

Donald Trump has become the Conor McGregor of American politics. For weeks tensions have been mounting in the capital of…

What can ministers do to calm the EU withdrawal bill row?

7 September 2017 15:51

The EU withdrawal bill debate is winding on, with MPs criticising the ‘power grab’ planned by ministers. There won’t be…

Treason – not racism – is the only legitimate reason to pull down a statue

7 September 2017 15:27

Donald Trump has a point when he asks, with respect to the tearing down of Confederate statues: ‘Is it George Washington…

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the unsayable. Good for him

7 September 2017 14:54

There are any number of reasons to feel irritated about the reaction to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s frankly expressed views about abortion…

Do we really want restriction on German immigration?

7 September 2017 13:32

At my nearest library recently there was an art exhibition featuring the works of local school children on the subject…

Brexiteers, your enemy is the government

7 September 2017 12:46

Twenty-nine years ago this month, the Vote Leave campaign got underway. Nigel Farage was still making his anti-establishment way as…

Jacob Rees-Mogg wins an election

7 September 2017 12:07

Although Jacob Rees-Mogg recently topped a ConHome poll as the number one choice to be the next Tory leader, few…

Prince George should be at a state school

7 September 2017 12:01

I don’t want to come across like Dave Spart, but I am a bit disappointed that William and Kate have…

Books podcast: A N Wilson

7 September 2017 11:58

A N Wilson’s new biography of Darwin was acclaimed in these pages by Robert Douglas-Fairhurst for having a ‘scientist’s forensic…

It’s time Europe got serious about Islamic supremacists

7 September 2017 11:39

In January this year, Germany’s vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel gave an uncharacteristically candid interview for a European politician. ‘Salafist mosques must…

The Spectator Podcast: Fat Britannia

7 September 2017 8:25

On this week’s Spectator Podcast, we discuss Britain’s obesity crisis, the upcoming German election and the England team’s footballing woes.…

Clean eating goddesses seize on Corbyn’s vegan aspirations

6 September 2017 17:28

Jeremy Corbyn’s interest in veganism has excited far more interest than is necessary, given most people probably assumed the Labour leader…

Scotland’s deficit figures show that the UK works

6 September 2017 17:23

Last month, the Scottish Government published their annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report. The figures were good news…

PMQs Sketch: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are back in control

6 September 2017 17:07

Mrs May was back to her former self today. Cool, brusque, snappy and effective. Electoral disaster has served her well.…

Can leading politicians get away with opposing abortion and gay marriage?

6 September 2017 14:53

What can politicians with socially conservative beliefs expect from public life? Is there now a faith glass ceiling under which…

May fried over public sector pay at PMQs

6 September 2017 14:35

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May spent their lunchtime talking about McDonalds. Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, it was McStrike, rather…

Nicola Sturgeon’s Third Way

6 September 2017 13:45

Nicola Sturgeon is invariably at her most persuasive best when she puts partisanship to one side and emphasises that, in addition…

Is Rachel Johnson becoming a Corbynista?

6 September 2017 11:58

During the snap election, Boris Johnson was given reason to blush when his sister Rachel came out for the Liberal…

Will the House of Lords rebel against the EU withdrawal bill?

6 September 2017 11:38

Labour’s decision to whip against the EU withdrawal bill might well have more of an impact in the Lords than…

In defence of Jacob Rees-Mogg

6 September 2017 11:16

The art of Jacob Rees-Mogg is to be preposterous and sincere at the same time. It’s the reason why he…

Gender matters to most of us, even if we feel too afraid to say so

6 September 2017 8:18

The Daily Telegraph dubbed it an ‘admirable move’ when it shared the news on Facebook that John Lewis has decided…

Jacob Rees-Mogg drops a hint about what job he wants in the reshuffle

5 September 2017 19:45

Although Jacob Rees-Mogg likes to insist that he is an unsuitable candidate for the role of Prime Minister, he still…

David Davis mocked for ‘simple and easy’ Brexit claim

5 September 2017 18:03

The most memorable line from David Davis’s statement on the Brexit negotiations to the Commons was his claim that ‘nobody…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close