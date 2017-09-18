Hacks banished from the floor at Labour party conference

Oh dear. Since Jeremy Corbyn became Labour leader, he has had an at times difficult relationship with the ‘Mainstream Media’. From hacks being booed at press conferences to Corbyn avoiding questions, it’s safe to say that the media feel a little bit unloved.

Now, it seems Labour’s high command is keen, too, that party members have limited interaction with the MSM. At this year’s party conference in Brighton, the press will not be granted access to the floor. Instead journalists will have to watch proceedings from the balcony. This means that the media will be away from the action – and unable to interact with delegates on the floor.





The official reasoning behind the move is the high number of delegates – and return of power to the membership – means there just won’t be enough space for hacks to join in the fun. However, Mr S suspects Corbyn won’t be having any sleepless nights over the new set-up.