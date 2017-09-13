 Skip to Content

George Osborne’s ice-cold revenge

13 September 2017

Oh dear. Although George Osborne appeared to offer Theresa May an olive branch in Tuesday’s Evening Standard with a leader praising her work on modern slavery, there’s reason to believe all is not well.

In an Esquire profile of the former chancellor, Ed Caesar lifts the lid on Osborne’s plans to use the paper to make life difficult for the Prime Minister. He claims that Osborne has said he will not rest until she ‘is chopped up in bags in my freezer’:

‘When I met him at the Standard this past spring, he was polite enough about the prime minister. But according to one staffer at the newspaper, Osborne has told more than one person that he will not rest until she “is chopped up in bags in my freezer”.’

Perhaps Osborne has decided after all that revenge is a dish best served cold…

