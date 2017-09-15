 Skip to Content

Explosion on the Tube – police confirm ‘terrorist incident’

15 September 2017

An explosion has been reported on the London Underground this morning. Passengers fled from Parsons Green in panic after a device exploded on a District Line tube at 8.20am. Witnesses at the scene report seeing a fireball hurtle down the carriage – thought to have come from a bucket left on the tube. A number of people are injured, suffering burns as a result of the explosion.


The attack has been declared a terrorist incident, with the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command investigating. Emergency services remain at the station and commuters are being advised to stay clear of the area. Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee at 1pm.

Coffee House will provide more updates as the situation unfolds.

