Evgeny Lebedev’s peace offering to Theresa May

Since taking on the editorship of the Evening Standard, George Osborne has discovered that revenge is a dish best served daily – rarely missing an opportunity to attack Theresa May and her government. So, Mr S was surprised to see that today’s edition of the paper, not only doesn’t attack the Prime Minister – but actually praises her work.

It appears that the paper’s proprietor Evgeny Lebedev is keen to find common ground with May. He has tweeted out today’s front page – which reveals the paper’s annual special investigation is focussed on modern slavery – an issue May has led the way on:

Pleased to announce this year's special investigation, into the evil of modern slavery in Britain pic.twitter.com/MaomJMG8GF — Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) September 12, 2017





In today’s leader, the paper heaps praise on May for her work on the issue – as a ‘world leader’:

‘This paper has criticised the Prime Minister when she has made mistakes but Theresa May’s actions against modern slavery as Home Secretary and in Downing Street have made her a world leader on the issue. She has strengthened our laws, set the international standards and stepped up policing to end modern slavery.’

Does this mark a new happier chapter for Osborne and the government? Mr S won’t hold his breath…