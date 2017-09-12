Evgeny Lebedev’s peace offering to Theresa May

Since taking on the editorship of the Evening Standard, George Osborne has discovered that revenge is a dish best served daily – rarely missing an opportunity to attack Theresa May and her government. So, Mr S was surprised to see that today’s edition of the paper, not only doesn’t attack the Prime Minister – but actually praises her work.
It appears that the paper’s proprietor Evgeny Lebedev is keen to find common ground with May. He has tweeted out today’s front page – which reveals the paper’s annual special investigation is focussed on modern slavery – an issue May has led the way on:
Pleased to announce this year's special investigation, into the evil of modern slavery in Britain pic.twitter.com/MaomJMG8GF
— Evgeny Lebedev (@mrevgenylebedev) September 12, 2017
In today’s leader, the paper heaps praise on May for her work on the issue – as a ‘world leader’:
‘This paper has criticised the Prime Minister when she has made mistakes but Theresa May’s actions against modern slavery as Home Secretary and in Downing Street have made her a world leader on the issue.
She has strengthened our laws, set the international standards and stepped up policing to end modern slavery.’
Does this mark a new happier chapter for Osborne and the government? Mr S won’t hold his breath…
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.