Emily Thornberry’s low blow over Boris

25 September 2017

12:07 PM

25 September 2017

12:07 PM

Oh dear. As the speeches get underway on day two of Labour conference, Emily Thornberry has kicked off proceedings with a low blow aimed at the Foreign Secretary. Rather than attack her opposite number for his policies alone, the shadow foreign secretary appeared to try and make a jibe about Boris Johnson’s personal life as she went on the offensive over Brexit:

‘Let’s all take a second to sympathise with poor old Boris. Come on, just a second. He’s not been happy lately. Apparently he’s sick of being blamed for the way that Brexit is going, and all the broken promises of the leave campaign.

I’m sorry, what? Like, what? Who does he think made all those promises? Who does he think was in charge of the leave campaign?

I know that Boris does not like paternity tests, but maybe we need one for Brexit. Maybe we should take him into a studio with Jeremy Kyle. “I’m sorry, Mr Johnson, we got the results back, and it looks like this one is one of yours. It must have been that wild night out you had with Michael Gove. And I’ve calculated your maintenance payments. And that will be £350m a week.’

So much for a kinder, gentler politics…

Show comments

