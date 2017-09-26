 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Donald Tusk’s Brexit warning shows the EU is confident it has the upper hand

26 September 2017

3:17 PM

26 September 2017

3:17 PM

Only last month, the Government was still keeping up the pretence of being optimistic that Brexit trade talks with the EU could start by October. Now the hope of doing so is fading fast. The European Council president Donald Tusk used a trip to Downing Street today to deliver a stark message: ‘there is not sufficient progress yet’.

This is a blow to the Government, with ministers now resigning themselves for the next phase of trade talks being pushed back, possibly until Christmas or beyond. The Brexit department’s optimism – a spokesman said in August they were ‘confident we will have made sufficient progress by October to advance the talks’ – has now had a reality check.

Tusk pulled no punches in his message on the steps of Downing Street, saying that Britain’s ‘philosophy of having a cake and eating it, is finally at an end’. This dig at Boris will rile many – as will Tusk’s reference to Brexit as an exercise in ‘damage control’. But it makes it clear that the EU is confident it has the upper hand in Brexit negotiations, at least for the time being. Tusk praised May’s Florence speech and said that he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ about how things were now progressing. So while Theresa May will have to wait for trade talks to start, it’s clear that the PM’s Florence charm offensive is paying off. With Tory conference just days away, she now has another Brexit battle on her hands: reassuring those closer to home that she isn’t now giving too much away.

See also

What to read next

Donald Tusk steps in to relieve Brexit tensions

The real significance of Theresa May’s meeting with Donald Tusk

What the papers say: Tory Brexit infighting could hand Corbyn victory

The Treasury’s ‘Hard Brexit’ warning shows Project Fear isn’t over yet

The EU’s Brexit strategy, full text

The European Council pulls its punches in its draft Brexit plan

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Bill Goldstein says the ‘World Broke in Two’ in 1922 – but it didn’t

Art nouveau owes a lot to this dodgy German biologist and his dazzling illustrations

How do artists vanish?

BT and the seventh circle of junk-mail hell

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close