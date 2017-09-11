 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

David Tang’s tips for running a corporate empire

11 September 2017

10:15 AM

11 September 2017

10:15 AM

Sir David Tang, who died last week aged 63, was once The Spectator’s distributor in Hong Kong. His special achievement in his later entrepreneurial career was to turn his own stylish tastes in clothes, restaurants, clubs and cigars into a highly personal international brand, and to make it all look like great fun. In many ways he was comparable to Sir Richard Branson — except that Tang was a much more lovable personality, capable of filling a room with bonhomie without resorting to Bransonian stunts. But how good a businessman was he?

The key to running a corporate empire, Tang told me — over coffee at his house in Eaton Terrace, served by his butler Kevin — was cash flow. ‘Arnold Weinstock [MD of General Electric Company before its 1990s demise] taught me that: it’s the way he monitored all those hundreds of businesses in GEC… Too many people focus on profit and loss … they don’t look at cash flow until it’s too late. Jewish and Chinese businesspeople, we know that cash flow is God.’


But he admitted to difficulties at Shanghai Tang, his clothing chain, where a fraud by one of his managers led to Tang being bought out by his co-investor Richemont, the sharp-pencilled South African luxury goods group. And while we chatted, a call came in from his bank manager warning that he had busted his credit card limit: ‘a bad night at Aspinall’s’ was his twinkling explanation. So we might conclude that financial control was not, in truth, his greatest strength. But his ideas were bold, his repartee sparkled, and I’m forever in his debt as the owner of one of his signature garments, a dark green velvet Mandarin jacket, which even on me looks elegant for every occasion.

This is an extract from Martin Vander Weyer’s ‘Any Other Business’, from this week’s Spectator

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

There could be a downside to the surprisingly steady inflation rate

The interesting histories behind the Rathbones and Smith & Williamson merger

The night David Tang maxed out his credit card

Best Buys: Two-year fixed rate mortgages

Best buys: Easy access accounts without a bonus

Are we wise to turn our backs on cash ISAs?

Show comments

Coffee House

A civil servant has revealed that HS2 was a political vanity project

11 September 2017 9:19

Political history, as is perhaps inevitable, tends to be written by the politicians rather than civil servants, so it was…

Marine Le Pen has no future so what next for the French right?

11 September 2017 9:08

There have been few debates in recent political history as disastrous as the one that unfolded in May when Marine…

Sunday shows round-up: Blair says Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU

10 September 2017 16:39

Tony Blair – Britain can limit immigration without leaving the EU Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been trying to…

The Spectator’s 48-year-old intern shows why it’s time to dispense with CVs

10 September 2017 12:31

We at The Spectator don’t ask for CVs when recruiting interns so we had no idea that our last one…

Migration is complicated. Don’t pretend it’s not

10 September 2017 9:30

I expect you’ve already noticed it, but in case you’ve been living in a cave or an economics faculty for…

Spectator competition winners: Alex Salmond woos Nicola Sturgeon (but she’s only got eyes for M. Macron)

10 September 2017 9:30

The latest challenge called for love poems written by one contemporary politician to another. Virginia Price Evans, writing on behalf…

Trying to control our waistlines is beyond the government’s power

10 September 2017 9:00

James Cracknell, the athlete turned anti-obesity campaigner, was the subject of sniggering and derision in April when he said that…

Religion is on the decline – yet our society is underpinned by faith

10 September 2017 8:00

For Church of England vicars who worry less about what they will preach on Sunday than whether there will be…

Samantha Cameron reveals which opposition party she backs

10 September 2017 0:58

Before David Cameron became Prime Minister in the 2010 election, he was dealt a setback when his old chum Ed…

Another name enters the Tory leadership frame

9 September 2017 12:03

A new name is being mentioned in the Tory leadership discussions, Mark Harper. As I say in the Sun today,…

Labour is threatening its electoral coalition by voting against the EU withdrawal bill

9 September 2017 10:39

Up to now, Labour have managed to have their cake and eat it on Brexit. At the election, Labour MPs…

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views are more common than his critics might care to believe

9 September 2017 10:00

To judge from the media’s collective horror, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s views on abortion (‘completely opposed… in all circumstances?’ ‘Yes’) and same-sex…

Ten years after the banking crisis, the unfairness still stings

9 September 2017 9:30

Arguably it was Robert Peston’s breathless reporting of trouble at Northern Rock on the evening of 13 September 2007 that…

Voted Leave? It’s one way to lose friends, says Sarah Vine

9 September 2017 9:00

September is my time of year. Summer is all very well if you’re one of those golden-haired, long-limbed types who…

Theresa May’s exit strategy

9 September 2017 8:30

Nearly all Tory MPs now agree Theresa May should stay on as Prime Minister. She must get the party through…

How students damage the causes they champion

9 September 2017 7:00

Stepford students have scarcely been out of the media since they earned their soubriquet in this magazine three years ago.…

Parliament needs to do far more than just stand up to the latest government power grab

8 September 2017 19:19

What a surprise: a government trying to make it easier to get legislation through the House of Commons. Today’s Huffington…

The Lammy report on race and crime is a backwards step in the struggle for a just society

8 September 2017 18:28

For centuries, liberals have fought to be judged by the personal qualities they can change, not by the characteristics that…

Keith Vaz’s ‘Diversity Nite’ comeback

8 September 2017 16:43

Keith Vaz kept a low profile at last year’s Labour party conference. In the wake of allegations surrounding a pair…

Political intolerance is again becoming normal in Europe

8 September 2017 15:23

Four years ago, I pointed out here that today’s anti-fascists appeared to be getting rather fascistic. The occasion for that observation…

Could an Englishman ever be First Minister of Scotland?

8 September 2017 14:17

Could an Englishman ever be First Minister of Scotland? That’s the question the Scottish Labour party are having to grapple…

Family is the key for breaking the reoffending cycle

8 September 2017 14:10

Lord Farmer’s review on prison reform, launched this week at the Centre for Social Justice think tank, is ground-breaking for…

‘Bigot bashing’ is the fashionable new therapy for liberals

8 September 2017 13:00

Were I to wake up one morning experiencing sudden doubts over my sexuality I don’t think I would turn to…

David Davis is heading for a tragic failure of his own making

8 September 2017 12:03

Stephen Bush of the New Statesman asked a good question the other day. Why do people who hate what Boris Johnson…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close