Coffee House Steerpike

Caption contest: Cabinet unity

21 September 2017

A week is a long time in politics. After Boris Johnson kicked off his working week with a 4,000 word Brexit essay for the Telegraph, the Foreign Secretary has been dogged by resignation rumours. Now, however, the Cabinet is all smiles.

Although Johnson and Philip Hammond are reported to be on a collision course over their vision for Brexit, the pair were put on a friendly display as they exited today’s Cabinet meeting, ahead of Theresa May’s big Florence speech.

Captions in the comments.

