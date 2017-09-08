 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Britain is a nation of quiet Christians

8 September 2017

10:18 AM

8 September 2017

10:18 AM

The latest survey says that under half of us (42 per cent) identify as Christian, and that just over half have no religion. Does this show that we have finally turned the corner, and are no longer a Christian nation? Well, it’s a very curved corner – we’ve been turning it for about fifty years. But on one level we remain a Christian nation until a movement comes along that redefines us in explicitly secular terms – and there’s no real sign of it.

It might sound perverse, but I think these figures show religion to be surprisingly popular. For consider how little religion there is in popular – or indeed less popular – culture. A Martian who visited Britain and studied our culture would assume that just a few per cent sympathised with religion. He (or she?) would see that almost no television was devoted to religion, and that Radio 4 saw science as the new religion, and that the arts were more often critical than respectful of religion. Also, he-she would note that very few people attended weekly worship. Given the secular nature of mainstream culture, and such low church attendance, it is surely very surprising that so many of us say we are in some sense religious.


What’s going on? Doubtless many of the ‘Christians’ are just ticking that box out of habit, or maybe out of a sense that it’s part of traditional patriotism. But it remains the case that there is a widespread sympathy with Christianity that finds little cultural expression. It seems that a large sector of us – maybe about a third – feel vaguely Christian but don’t know how to express it.

In a strange way, Britain’s Christianity is largely unexpressed. Sociologists will tell you that this makes no sense – culture is what is expressed; if religion mattered to these ‘quiet Christians’ they would somehow express it. But maybe religion, these days, is harder to express than other things.

The survey confirms my sense that Christian culture is failing to renew itself, to find new cultural forms. I’m not sure what the institutional churches can do about this – maybe the whole point is that another source of energy is needed. Maybe the old forms can’t generate the new forms that we need. Is it possible that new forms could emerge on the fringe of regular church, and that Britain’s latent Christianity begins to find more expression, ending the current sense of spiritual constipation? As we Christians say, all things are possible with God.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Pride in procreation is dull, pagan stuff. Christians should steer clear of it

Britain’s Christian culture has risen above the recent religious brawl

Does an understanding of Britain’s cultural debt to Christianity develop with age?

Christianity is at the heart of Britain’s shared values

Muddled souls – Britain is a non-religious, Christian-ish country

Could Britain’s evangelical Christians ever support a Trump-like figure?

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The ancients and a matter of life and death

One of the best new shows of the autumn: Mitchell and Webb’s Back reviewed

Whether heroes or villains, the Knights Templar were inept crusaders

Reliably exquisite – despite a Trump tirade: The National’s Sleep Well Beast reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close