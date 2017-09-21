Breaking: A mayor speaks at party conference

Although this year’s Labour conference is to take on a distinctly anti-mayoral vibe – with both London mayor Sadiq Khan and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham refused speaking slots – it seems there are still some safe spaces out there for regional mayors.

At next month’s Conservative party conference in Manchester, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street will take on a starring role. Street – who provided one of the Conservatives’ surprise wins in the local elections – will get to deliver a conference speech, the Birmingham Mail reports.

With Labour’s mayors unhappy about their treatment by the party, perhaps they can ask Corbyn to take inspiration from the Tories?