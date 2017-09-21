 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Culture House Daily

Books Podcast: Stalin’s war on Ukraine

21 September 2017

2:53 PM

21 September 2017

2:53 PM

In this week’s Books Podcast I talk to the Pulitzer Prize winning historian (and former Spectator deputy editor) Anne Applebaum about her devastating new book Red Famine. The early 1930s in Ukraine saw a famine that killed around five million people. But fierce arguments continue to this day whether the “Holodomor” was a natural disaster, or a genocide perpetrated by Stalin against the people and culture of Ukraine. I ask Anne about what we now know of what actually happened — and what it means for our understanding of the present day situation in the former Soviet Union.

You can listen to our conversation here:


And if you enjoyed that, please subscribe on iTunes for a new Spectator Books podcast every Thursday.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Books podcast: A N Wilson

Books Podcast: Clive James

Books Podcast: How not to be a boy

Books Podcast: World Book Club’s 15th birthday

Books podcast: What’s the point of the Man Booker Prize?

Books Podcast: Taking Hamlet around the world

Show comments

Coffee House

Bernie Sanders is back – and he wants to reshape US foreign policy

21 September 2017 19:56

If there was any doubt that Bernie Sanders is gearing up for another run for the presidency, his speech today…

The Cabinet’s Brexit negotiation

21 September 2017 18:52

Theresa May will give her Brexit speech in Florence tomorrow safe in the knowledge that she finally has the full…

The Spectator Podcast: Brexit Wars

21 September 2017 15:24

On this week’s Spectator Podcast we look at the final Brexit war amongst the Conservatives. We also discuss the maverick politician…

Is Sarah Champion regretting nominating Jeremy Corbyn?

21 September 2017 15:04

Sarah Champion could hardly be blamed for bearing a grudge against Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour MP was among those who…

Books Podcast: Stalin’s war on Ukraine

21 September 2017 14:53

In this week’s Books Podcast I talk to the Pulitzer Prize winning historian (and former Spectator deputy editor) Anne Applebaum…

Caption contest: Cabinet unity

21 September 2017 14:05

A week is a long time in politics. After Boris Johnson kicked off his working week with a 4,000 word…

This is what Theresa May should say in her Florence speech

21 September 2017 14:04

Tomorrow in Florence, Theresa May needs to make the speech of her life. Britain has a strong hand to play…

The Catalonian independence battle is one of rising hostility

21 September 2017 12:01

As the Catalonian independence battle continues to escalate ahead of the proposed October 1st referendum, Mariano Rajoy’s government is going…

Forget hard or soft. What we need is a quick Brexit

21 September 2017 10:29

Should the exit bill be €20bn or €40bn? Should the trade deal be the ‘Swiss-plus’ or ‘Canada-lite’? Should our negotiating…

Scotland’s artist-activists are the country’s truly sinister nationalists

21 September 2017 9:16

The SNP’s Fiona Hyslop is not an obvious candidate to lead a cultural revolution. The Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for…

Breaking: A mayor speaks at party conference

21 September 2017 9:09

Although this year’s Labour conference is to take on a distinctly anti-mayoral vibe – with both London mayor Sadiq Khan…

What the papers say: May must mean what she says on a Brexit no deal

21 September 2017 8:34

Ahead of tomorrow’s Brexit speech in Florence, the Sun has some advice for the Prime Minister: show that you’re prepared…

Lionel Shriver joins The Spectator as a regular columnist, starting this week

21 September 2017 8:00

We at The Spectator are delighted to announce that Lionel Shriver is joining us as a columnist. As regular readers will…

The political nature of statistics

20 September 2017 17:42

Sir David Norgrove, the chairman of the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA), is an honourable man. When he publicly rebuked Boris…

MPs gear up for Tory Glastonbury

20 September 2017 17:20

The Conservatives have had a difficult few days. After Boris Johnson published his 4,000 word Brexit blueprint in the Telegraph,…

If Jesus Christ was on Twitter, would he be attacked by malignant trolls?

20 September 2017 16:51

You must listen to the feisty new episode of the Holy Smoke podcast, in which Cristina Odone and I ask…

Theresa May’s singing birds can only hold the same tune for so long

20 September 2017 12:29

After concerns about the Foreign Secretary’s job security bumped Vince Cable’s keynote leader’s speech at Lib Dem conference off the…

There’s still some method to Donald Trump’s madness

20 September 2017 9:30

Donald Trump’s speech before the United Nations General Assembly was both an echo of George W. Bush and something original.…

What the papers say: Tory Brexit infighting could hand Corbyn victory

20 September 2017 9:08

Boris Johnson’s Brexit intervention ‘is a dismal reflection on Theresa May’s position’, says the Times. But worse than that, this…

When Boris gets it wrong, don’t make excuses for him

19 September 2017 18:44

When Boris Johnson received a sharply worded rebuke for his ‘clear misuse of official statistics’ from Sir David Norgrove, the…

Donald Trump discovers his inner neocon

19 September 2017 16:47

Donald Trump fully embraced his inner neocon before the United Nations today. He lashed out at North Korea, indicating that…

Vince Cable’s conference speech, full text

19 September 2017 15:42

It is with a real sense of pride that I stand before you as leader of the Liberal Democrats. First…

The great Brexit bus delusion

19 September 2017 15:25

I know many Leave voters. Most of my family. Around half of my friends. Lots of the people in the…

George Osborne defrosts humble pie

19 September 2017 14:10

Oh dear. It was a case of bad timing for George Osborne last week when the day after the paper he…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close