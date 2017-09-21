Books Podcast: Stalin’s war on Ukraine

In this week’s Books Podcast I talk to the Pulitzer Prize winning historian (and former Spectator deputy editor) Anne Applebaum about her devastating new book Red Famine. The early 1930s in Ukraine saw a famine that killed around five million people. But fierce arguments continue to this day whether the “Holodomor” was a natural disaster, or a genocide perpetrated by Stalin against the people and culture of Ukraine. I ask Anne about what we now know of what actually happened — and what it means for our understanding of the present day situation in the former Soviet Union.

You can listen to our conversation here:





And if you enjoyed that, please subscribe on iTunes for a new Spectator Books podcast every Thursday.