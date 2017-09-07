 Skip to Content

Books podcast: A N Wilson

7 September 2017

11:58 AM

7 September 2017

11:58 AM

AN Wilson: Why Darwin was wrong

Harry Mount

A N Wilson’s new biography of Darwin was acclaimed in these pages by Robert Douglas-Fairhurst for having a ‘scientist’s forensic skill and a novelist’s imaginative touch’; but, he warned, it was likely to ‘put the felis catus among the columbidae’ with its portrait of the great man as a publicity-hungry plagiarist who got the science wrong. It certainly has done that. 

  In this week’s podcast I talk to Andrew Wilson about Darwin’s feet of clay — and the way in which, as Wilson sees it, the theory of evolution was used to license everything from the cruellest excesses of Victorian capitalism to the eugenics programmes of the mid-20th century. 

And if you enjoyed that, do subscribe on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday.

