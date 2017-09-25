 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Big business struggles to make friends at Labour’s conference

25 September 2017

5:24 PM

25 September 2017

5:24 PM

Big business is back with a vengeance at this year’s Labour conference. Twelve months ago, in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s re-election as Labour leader, the party’s gathering was largely shunned by corporate firms. The likes of Google – who had exhibited in 2015 – stayed well away. But in the wake of the party’s relative success at the general election – and with no sign of Corbyn going away any time soon – the companies are back. Google are among those exhibiting at the conference. Microsoft are here, too. And so are BP. But it seems like their efforts might have been in vain. While delegates crowded around stalls belonging to Unite, Momentum – and a stall with guide dogs, fewer people wanted to talk to the likes of BP, whose stall was deserted when Mr S paid a visit:

BP’s lonely stall at Labour conference

Momentum’s stall at Labour’s conference

It’s not only big firms exhibiting in the conference centre – they’re also shelling out on sponsoring events. Lloyds, MasterCard and BT are all hosting talks. And in something of an unlikely alliance, the shadow chancellor John McDonnell is speaking at an event this afternoon on business sponsored by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association. Mr S would love to be a fly on the wall…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Beast of Bolsover takes centre stage at conference

Labour MP: ‘It’s a pleasure to be here in Bristol… Brighton’

Sadiq Khan’s Labour conference speech, full text

Labour keeps Brexit off the menu at their party conference

Hacks banished from the floor at Labour party conference

Labour conference, in pictures

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The 19th century belonged to us; Victorious Century reviewed

Don’t get too excited about a November rate rise – we’ve been here before

An oral history of Holy Bob; So Much Things to Say reviewed

The painting that revealed the shocking truth of being a woman in Georgian society

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close