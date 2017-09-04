 Skip to Content

BBC’s Election 97 re-run touches a nerve

4 September 2017

3:13 PM

4 September 2017

3:13 PM

Although the House doesn’t return until tomorrow, BBC Parliament has managed to get politicos in the mood for the new term with a re-run of the 1997 General Election – which saw the Conservative party annihilated as Blair won a landslide victory.


Particular highlights include the Michael Portillo moment. As Dimbleby puts it:

‘This was his one chance to takeover the leadership of the Conservative party and he’s blown it by losing his own seat.’

Alas not everyone is entertained. ‘It might be more amusing, if we weren’t so close to a repeat performance next time,’ laments Mr S’s CCHQ mole.

