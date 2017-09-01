 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Are those talking down our chances of prospering post-Brexit ever going to stop?

1 September 2017

11:53 AM

1 September 2017

11:53 AM

Is the Remain lobby ever going to give up trying to talk down the UK economy and the country’s chances of prospering post-Brexit? On Tuesday, the FT lead with a confident headline: May’s Hopes for Tokyo Dashed as Japanese Hold Back of Trade Talks – and quoting a Japanese trade official commenting on the Prime Minister’s visit to Japan by saying ‘I don’t think there will be substantial progress’. It also quoted the president of Japan’s Institute of International Affairs as saying ‘we can’t negotiate until Britain is out of the EU’.

Given that at the time the headline was written May hadn’t even met with the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe it seemed a little premature. Yet needless to say it was swallowed whole by Guardian deputy editor Paul Johnson who tweeted: ‘May is off to Japan. Hoped for a Trade Deal. Now Japanese say no. Their priority: EU deal. #Brexitreality’. Over on the BBC website a ‘reality check’ by correspondent Karishma Vaswani stated that Theresa May ‘may find that the gap between what she hopes for and the current reality is very wide indeed. The EU-Japan deal is a priority for Tokyo’.

Yesterday, the Beeb’s ‘reality checker’ had a reality check of her own. Following the meeting between Mrs May and Shinzo Abe it was announced that Japan will, after all, be seeking to replicate with Britain the trade deal it is negotiating with the EU, so that Britain will enjoy free trade with Japan (assuming the EU deal progresses) from the same day as the EU does. In other words, Mrs May had achieved exactly what she had travelled to Tokyo to achieve. Another time, maybe, the FT and others should rely a little less on the opinions of think-tankers and junior officials and actually wait for the facts before rushing into print with their anti-Brexit propaganda.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

It’s business as usual in the post-Brexit world

A post-Brexit slump? Here’s the good news about Britain’s economy you didn’t hear

It’s nonsense to claim that Isis benefits from Brexit. But that won’t stop some people trying

Watch: Labour shadow minister dodges Brexit question 11 times

What the papers say: Britain’s Brexit trump cards

Why fudging Ireland’s Brexit border issue can only mean Troubles ahead

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Journeys to Israel and self-realisation: Forest Dark reviewed

Difficult and disturbing: Una reviewed

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

The glories of empire — and Britain’s taste for the exotic

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close