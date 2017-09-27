 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Are smart meters the future, whether we like them or not?

27 September 2017

4:58 PM

27 September 2017

4:58 PM

The ‘smart meter revolution’ is well and truly upon us, thanks mainly to a government campaign urging us all to have one installed in our homes. The £11bn campaign requires all energy suppliers to offer households a smart meter – which, in theory, should allow people to see exactly how much energy their house is using, and send meter readings to your energy supplier automatically – by 2020, or risk facing fines.

With smart meters being offered for ‘free’ by energy suppliers, and the adverts sounding so appealing (after all, who wants to let ‘Gaz and Leccy’, as they’ve been coined in the publicity campaign, run wild in their home?), installing one might sound like a no-brainer.

Why, then, is the public not keener to take up the offer? Only around 6 million households have jumped on the smart meter bandwagon so far, despite the publicity campaigns and the lure of lower energy bills. Part of the problem stems from the fact that the initial smart meter rollout has not been particularly smooth, as well as negative publicity surrounding the new meters. While being able to track your energy consumption should, theoretically, enable people to cut down on the amount of energy used, the jury is still out on how much money they will actually save people. Estimates range from just ten pounds a year, to British Gas’s claim that customers who have made the change are saving around £30.


Other worries include the question of how safe the information that your smart meter generates will be, a BBC Watchdog investigation which linked poorly-installed smart meters to fires in people’s homes, and the fact that the meters often won’t work in areas where there is poor mobile phone reception.

As with anything, though, the introduction of new technology rarely comes about without a few hitches along the way. Initial problems where meters ‘froze’ if people tried to change energy supplier are, the government claims, being fixed, as are other technical glitches whereby meters have given wildly incorrect readings.

The fact of the matter is that we are all funding the cost of smart meter installations through increased energy bills anyway, whether we like it or not. Ofgem have warned that customers without smart meters might soon be ineligible for the cheapest energy tariffs, while Scottish Power told the Telegraph that in a few years it could prove both ‘difficult and expensive to replace or repair a faulty analogue meter.’ It sounds like as much as the general public might not be convinced about the benefits of smart meters, we are being pushed fairly firmly in their direction.

If smart-meters are the future – whether we like it or not – then Foresight Group’s investment fund ,which aims to finance £10 million worth of the smart meter rollout, is an interesting idea. There’s a choice of one, two, or three-year fixed term investments offering interest rates from 4.07 per cent up to 4.83 per cent. Given the current reputation of the meters though, is it worth taking a punt?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Hold the front page: energy providers are against plans to cap bills

The government has tied itself in knots about what it does and doesn't want energy suppliers to do. Picture: Getty

Spring is in the air but energy bills still set to rise

How to beat rising energy bills

Hurricane Harvey could push petrol prices up to 121p a litre, and inflation to 3%

If it feels like you’re spending a fortune on going to weddings, you probably are

If we’re all going to have to make the move to low-emissions vehicles, is now the time to do it?

Show comments

Coffee House

‘Fake news’: the far left’s favourite new excuse

27 September 2017 18:12

Admirers of violence and lies must go carefully. As true cowards they must leave themselves an escape hatch in case…

Alternative für Deutschland’s success tells the tale of Germany’s forgotten East

27 September 2017 16:22

Back in the early 1990s, a few years after the Berlin Wall came down, I went back to the house…

Brexit has opened the door to Corbynism

27 September 2017 16:12

Like football, politics is a game of space and movement. Whoever controls the space has room to move. As matters…

Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn is no longer a joke

27 September 2017 15:43

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech to Labour conference started strongly before flagging in an overly long middle section. But I suspect this…

Is justice blind to the charms of Oxbridge-educated young women?

27 September 2017 14:47

Last December, Lavinia Woodward threw a laptop at her boyfriend and stabbed him in the lower leg with a breadknife,…

Corbyn cannot just condemn the abuse of those he is friends with

27 September 2017 14:42

Jeremy Corbyn was generous to the Shadow Cabinet in his conference speech, especially to Diane Abbott, who had a terrible…

Jeremy Corbyn’s speech showed how much of Labour’s power comes from the Tories’ mess

27 September 2017 13:52

What is Jeremy Corbyn’s vision for Labour in government? Before the snap election, that question seemed so very irrelevant and…

The revolt against the Republican establishment is only just beginning

27 September 2017 13:48

Beware the Moore. This is the doctrine that establishment Republicans such as the Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who poured in…

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour conference speech, full text

27 September 2017 13:12

We meet here this week as a united Party, advancing in every part of Britain, winning the confidence of millions…

John McDonnell’s business charm offensive falls flat

27 September 2017 7:58

John McDonnell has never had an easy relationship with big business. The shadow chancellor thinks there is a ‘lot to…

‘Where is he?’: No-show Corbyn heckled at Israeli fringe event

26 September 2017 23:28

This year’s Labour conference has been largely overshadowed by a row about anti-Semitism. At a Labour Friends of Israel event on…

Corbynista MP: Media bias is the real story in Venezuela

26 September 2017 19:17

Despite admitting in an interview in this morning’s edition of the Morning Star that he was ‘no bloody expert on…

Tom Watson signs up to the cult of Corbyn

26 September 2017 19:14

At this year’s Labour conference, party moderates are an endangered species. A lot of centrist MPs have given the event…

David Lammy: We should be more like Farage

26 September 2017 19:06

Brexit has been an odd sideshow to the Labour conference, with pro-Corbyn factions such as Momentum working hard to keep…

Tom Watson’s Labour conference speech, full text

26 September 2017 17:49

Conference, thank you for being here. Thanks for your enthusiasm, for your passion,  for all your hard work on behalf…

Labour’s lost moderate MPs adopt ‘sleeping crocodile’ strategy

26 September 2017 16:32

One of the reasons this seems to be the happiest Labour Party conference in a long time is that there…

In banning Uber, London is fighting the future

26 September 2017 15:23

For the last ten months I have been working as an Uber driver in London. It is an amazing company…

Donald Tusk’s Brexit warning shows the EU is confident it has the upper hand

26 September 2017 15:17

Only last month, the Government was still keeping up the pretence of being optimistic that Brexit trade talks with the EU could…

Chris Williamson blasts fellow Labour MPs over Venezuela

26 September 2017 13:38

Venezuela’s crisis shows no sign of stopping: protesters have been gunned down, opposition leaders rounded up – and the country…

What a Stop the War fringe tells us about Labour foreign policy

26 September 2017 13:29

This year’s Labour conference has proved a topsy turvy affair for the Parliamentary Labour party. Moderates feel as though they…

Listen: ‘Disgruntled Blairites’ blamed for Labour anti-Semitism accusations

26 September 2017 13:26

Labour’s anti-Semitism row spills on to the front pages of today’s papers. ‘Labour is the real nasty party’, says the…

Watch: Stop the War blames America – not North Korea

26 September 2017 13:06

In recent months, North Korea have fired missiles over Japan, tested a hydrogen bomb and boasted of expanding their nuclear…

Why artists should stay off Question Time

26 September 2017 11:51

Do you have to be a boring lefty to enjoy the films of Ken Loach? The reason I ask is,…

How ‘safe spaces’ make life harder for people with mental illness

26 September 2017 10:42

Oh, how wonderfully hilarious: Labour conference has a safe space. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a Party now led…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close