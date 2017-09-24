Merkel heads for victory – but AfD surges to 14%, with 22% in East Germany

For once, it looks like the polls were right. Merkel has won, but on a far-reduced share of the vote. The Christian Democratic Union is set to be the largest party with 32.5pc of the vote, down nine points.

So the centre-left Social Democratic Party is heading for just 20pc, its worst result since the Second World War. But the real story is the rise of Alternative for Germany (AfD). They now look set to break through into the Bundestag as the third-biggest party with 13.5 per cent of the vote. And in the former East Germany, they’re the second-largest party with 22pc of the vote. Here’s how the vote looks like in east and west Germany.



Amongst men in the east, AfD came first – an astonishing rise, considering where it was four years ago. The FT has compiled a useful graphic of the movement. Look at the blue arrow on the right.





Early analysis suggests a quarter of AfD’s voters abstained in the last election. So this will be the first time in more than half a century that a far-right party has taken seats in the German parliament. Marine Le Pen seems delighted, hailing “a new symbol of the revival of the European peoples”.

Bravo à nos alliés de l’#AfD pour ce score historique ! C’est un nouveau symbole du réveil des peuples européens. MLP #BTW2017 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 24, 2017

The AfD reaction has led to protests in Cologne and Berlin. Pierre Moscovici, an EU Commissioner, says that its entry into the Bundestag is a “shock” and reveals “doubts” in German society. Like many people tonight, he’s talking about 1933 – if only to say that we shouldn’t be talking about 1933.

L’entrée de l’AfD au Bundestag est un choc et révèle des doutes dans la société. La démocratie allemande est forte. Pas d’amalgame avec 1933 — Pierre Moscovici (@pierremoscovici) September 24, 2017

Merkel has admitted that she had ‘hoped for a better result’ and now faces the arduous task of forming a coalition government. The SPD has already ruled out going back into a ‘grand coalition’ with Angela Merkel’s conservatives. This will prevent the AfD from becoming the Bundestag’s official party of opposition. As a result, Germany looks like it could be heading for a ‘Jamaica coalition’, so-called as the colours of the CDU, Green Party, and Free Democratic Party resemble the Jamaican flag.