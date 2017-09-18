 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

A solution to Britain’s productivity problems could be on the horizon

18 September 2017

6:56 PM

18 September 2017

6:56 PM

The UK economy suffers from low productivity. Productivity measures output per person, or per time worked. If productivity was higher across the economy then people could work less, or be paid more, or both. Productivity drives an economy’s output and thus its potential growth rate and, in turn, living standards. So low productivity economies find to hard to keep up with high productive ones.

This is not a new problem. Ahead of the financial crisis the UK was making progress in closing the productivity gap that existed with major competitors such as the US. Since the crisis, though, all western economies have suffered. At various times over the last decade this has been called a problem, a puzzle or a challenge. However it has been described, UK policy makers have not been able to provide solutions.

This may be able to change. A welcome new report from the Centre for Social Justice, ‘Productivity: the Great British Breakthrough’, chaired by Iain Duncan Smith, has provided a fresh perspective. Much of the CSJ’s other work focuses on those in the lower income deciles. They have combined their on the ground knowledge of how local economies, tax and benefit systems work, with a top-down macro-economic perspective to outline a host of policy measures.

Of course, the media often reports the misleading nonsense that France produces in four days what we do in five. France, like many euro countries, suffers from high unemployment and a lack of jobs for young people. The solution to low productivity is not to have fewer workers!

One of the CSJ’s welcome recommendations is to measure productivity in a different way. ‘Productivity measured as output per hour is misleading; it should be changed to output per working age to avoid penalising countries with high employment.’


Data rich research like that of the CSJ’s adds to the debate. We know from previous research that the UK suffers from a productivity gap across regions, within regions and within sectors too, and that diffusion of productivity gains is low. The CSJ’s work confirms that and also highlights the key macro problem: UK business under-invests. ‘UK plc is addicted to cheap labour and has chronically underinvested in technology and up skilling it workforce’. This has been going on for years. One consequence of this is an acute regional discrepancy.

The most convenient way to measure productivity at a snapshot in time is Gross Value Added (GVA). It takes out the impact of tax and subsidies on products, allowing a comparison of regional output. The latest available data from 2014 shows the UK’s average GVA per head was £25,000. In London the GVA per head was £44,000. While it is not uncommon for a capital city to have high productivity, the gap with other parts of the country is vast. Of the 20 least productive local authorities in the UK, six are in the North West, three are in the North East, four are in Wales and three are in Scotland.

For some, it can be linked to industrial decline. One of the least productive counties in the UK is Gwent Valleys (GVA per head of £14,000), the home to the now defunct Ebbw Vale Steel Iron and Coal company and Blaenavon Ironworks. For other regions, multiple factors are at play. For instance, gross value added in the North West is half that of London, at £22,000. This mirrors the changing regional structure of the economy too, with an increasing share of output too coming from London and other southern regions. The five most productive areas in the UK are in London.

So what are we to do? The UK needs to position itself to compete in the changing and growing global economy. We can compete on price or quality, but if we just focus on price, someone, somewhere will do it cheaper. Productivity matters as we need to compete on quality. And with a new global industrial revolution already underway this matters more than ever.

Also we have to recognise it is about getting both the demand and supply-side of the economy right. We need effective demand, helped by credible macro-economic policies. And on the supply side, low taxes and effective not but over burdensome regulation will help. The CSJ’s analysis concluded that productivity growth can best be generated through area based policy initiatives.

For this to be successful Government policy must focus on four broad areas. One, build local competitive advantage across regional city based clusters. Two, spend more – and sensibly – on physical and social infrastructure. Three, attract large employers to a cluster. Four, pair a local growth plan with a radical anti-poverty agenda, ensuring inclusive productivity growth.

The encouraging aspect is that the CSJ’s policy recommendations are focused and not just broad based.. Boosting local competitive advantage is key to building the clusters of economic power that drive productivity growth in the long term. This means more investment, innovation and infrastructure and also incentivising local government.

For the UK, the message is to compete globally, think nationally and act locally. With all the current debate about the lack of wage growth, this report is a powerful and timely reminder that if we want to improve the income of the lowest two income deciles, then it can only be achieved by improving productivity. That is why UK business now has to step up to this challenge and ensure that, through automation, technology and vital investment in skills training, not only will the UK economy be placed on a sounder economic footing but also a sounder social one too.

Dr Gerard Lyons was a member of the steering committee on the Centre for Social Justice’s new report, ‘Productivity: the Great British Breakthrough’  by Patrick Spencer.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Let’s not overdo the productivity pessimism

Best Buys: Two-year fixed rate mortgages

Feminism’s obsession with equality sells women short

If it feels like you’re spending a fortune on going to weddings, you probably are

What Christian Guy’s appointment says about David Cameron’s No.10

IDS’s important call for ‘social value’

Show comments

Coffee House

Are refugees welcome to plant bombs on our trains?

18 September 2017 18:43

It’s all a long time ago now isn’t it?  All of three days since someone put a bomb on a London…

Scepticism about Scottish devolution is growing fast

18 September 2017 17:02

A report suggesting that the £414m Scottish Parliament building could reach the end of its ‘useful life’ by 2060 – after just 45…

Ryanair’s chaos prediction is coming true – but Brexit isn’t to blame

18 September 2017 16:56

So, the worst has happened, just as Ryanair said it would. The budget airline has had to cancel thousands of flights…

‘Kurdexit’ would make Brexit look strong and stable

18 September 2017 13:28

Last week, American, British and UN diplomats tried to persuade the Kurds in Iraq to delay their referendum on independence.…

Hacks banished from the floor at Labour party conference

18 September 2017 11:10

Oh dear. Since Jeremy Corbyn became Labour leader, he has had an at times difficult relationship with the ‘Mainstream Media’.…

The biggest Cabinet Brexit split

18 September 2017 10:54

The Cabinet remains divided on one of the most fundamental Brexit questions. Everyone in the Cabinet does accept that Britain…

What the papers say: Boris’s ‘naked pitch’ for the top job

18 September 2017 8:33

Has Boris Johnson launched a military coup? Based on ‘some of the chatter coming out of the Westminster Bubble’, you’d…

Old habits die hard for Russell Brand

18 September 2017 8:01

Oh dear. Although Russell Brand once said he had never voted, and never would, as a result of his ‘absolute indifference and weariness…

Why is the UK’s supposedly impartial statistics watchdog joining the Boris-bashing?

17 September 2017 19:46

Okay, it’s a rainy Sunday, but surely the new chief of the UK Statistics Authority has better things to do…

Sunday shows round-up: Amber Rudd says Boris is ‘back-seat driving’ over Brexit

17 September 2017 17:56

Amber Rudd – Boris should not ‘back-seat drive’ over Brexit The Home Secretary took to Andrew Marr’s sofa in the…

Brexit poses fresh problems for Welsh devolution

17 September 2017 10:00

Twenty years ago Wales (barely) said Yes to devolution. Despite a Welsh Assembly being supported by the wildly popular new…

Banksy’s Brexit mural has helped halt Dover’s decline

17 September 2017 9:00

When people come to Dover, it’s usually to pass through. The magnificent castle on the cliffs may be a tourist…

Boris’s nasty politics would hurt the Tories and Britain

16 September 2017 14:18

I used to have a lot of time for Boris Johnson. Sometimes whole days, in fact: from 8am until 8pm,…

Finally, Boris Johnson has overcome his stage fright. Let’s hear more from him

16 September 2017 13:22

In my Daily Telegraph column yesterday, I asked where Boris Johnson had gone. We never hear from him now, I…

Working with Democrats: Donald Trump’s latest plot twist

16 September 2017 11:50

While Donald Trump seeks to cut a deal with the Democrats on immigration, his detractors on the right are starting…

Can Theresa May satisfy both Boris and the EU?

16 September 2017 10:34

We are only six days away from Theresa May’s big Brexit speech in Florence. But it is far from certain…

The Thames Water monopoly needs to be challenged

16 September 2017 9:00

Enough has been written about a Conservative government that knows its electoral success depends on Britain remaining a property-owning democracy,…

The iPhone X could be a feelgood deal

16 September 2017 8:30

Am I ready to shell out £1,000 for an iPhone X with its exciting new ‘Face ID’ feature? Of course…

Ministers told to ‘think carefully’ about Tory conference

15 September 2017 17:01

With no majority and disagreement rife about what went wrong for the Conservatives in the snap election, next month’s party…

The Bank of England can’t remain in its ‘Brexit’ parallel universe forever

15 September 2017 12:04

House prices are in freefall. Unemployment is rising relentlessly. The pound is plunging on the markets, and companies are re-locating…

Explosion on the Tube – police confirm ‘terrorist incident’

15 September 2017 10:19

An explosion has been reported on the London Underground this morning. Passengers fled from Parsons Green in panic after a device exploded…

John Lewis doesn’t have a Brexit problem. It has a Waitrose problem

14 September 2017 17:19

It used to be the weather that served as the catch-all excuse for poorly performing businesses – it is too…

Philip Davies leads by example on equality

14 September 2017 16:51

In the last Parliament, Philip Davies received a lot of flak after he was elected on to the Women and Equalities Committee.…

How to reform the civil service – so it can cope with Brexit

14 September 2017 15:00

This is the Speaker’s Lecture delivered by Francis Maude on the subject of ‘The Future of the Civil Service’. I’m…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close