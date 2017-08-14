 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Why you shouldn’t bet on a Rees-Mogg premiership just yet

14 August 2017

6:45 PM

14 August 2017

6:45 PM

There are many ways to dampen down speculation surrounding one’s leadership ambitions. However, writing an article headlined ‘I do not plan to be PM, but here is how the Tories could lead better’ isn’t one of them. This is what Jacob Rees-Mogg did this morning for the Telegraph, thereby pouring petrol on reports over the weekend that he is ‘sounding out’ friends and considering throwing his hat into the ring to be the next leader.

While one Tory MP, Heidi Allen, has already broken rank to say she would leave the party if Rees-Mogg were to become leader, many activists will hope the reports prove to be true. The Moggster – as he has come to be known – has developed a cult following, with Tory activists deeming him to be the Conservative answer to Corbyn. In a sign that the Old Etonian’s traditional conservative values – no to gay marriage, yes to spending cuts – have a place in modern times, he has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and 29,000 likes on Facebook.

But before anyone gets too carried away, there are a few things to note (not least that it’s August). Even if Rees-Mogg were to aim for No 10, a Conservative leadership contest would work against such a rogue candidate. Unlike in the Labour party, a candidate must survive several rounds of votes by MPs. Plus, when Theresa May does go, the vacancy won’t just be for leader, it will be for Prime Minister. It follows that someone with Cabinet experience is a safer bet. In truth, it’s likely that Rees-Mogg is aware of his limitations. But he – like his colleagues – will also know that leadership talk can increase the chance of getting a plum government role when the time comes.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Mini Election: Jacob Rees-Mogg on re-election in North East Somerset and being a Tory stereotype

Could Jacob Rees-Mogg replace Mark Carney at the Bank of England?

Jacob Rees-Mogg longs for the common touch

Select committee wars: Jacob Rees Mogg’s secret weapon

Mark Carney clashes with Jacob Rees-Mogg over BoE’s Brexit warnings

Don’t panic, Jacob Rees-Mogg will never replace Mark Carney

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

If Donald Trump is the emperor and the USA his empire, will it survive him?

Wolves, wheat and wool: in search of old England

The dazzling vision of Thomas Gainsborough

A clash of creeds in Old and New Ulster: Nick Laird’s Modern Gods reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close