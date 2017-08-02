 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

Why we need a better way of talking about ‘equal pay’

2 August 2017

10:25 AM

2 August 2017

10:25 AM

I’ve grown to dislike the term ‘equal pay’. Without doubt women deserve to be paid the same as men for the same job performance, but it is the argument that stands against them. ‘Equal pay’ has an underlying tone of ‘it’s not fair’ – which is a weak position from which to negotiate.

I say this from experience, as a woman in the City who could and should have been paid more than her male counterparts. My argument was always equal pay. It failed me.

I was an equity research analyst at a large and prestigious US investment bank. Client rankings, as measured by the leading surveys (Extel and Institutional Investor), were the main indicators of job performance. In the last years of my career I was top ranked in both surveys across two disparate sectors (Chemicals and Construction /Industrials). As far as I am aware, no one else in the City has ever achieved this. But still, my pay lagged.

My boss would say, ‘you are my best-performing analyst’. I would respond, ‘but I’m not your best paid’. I lost count of the number of times I heard ‘next year’s your year’. I know now that I should never have signalled my value in the relative terms of equal pay. Instead I should have argued from an objective, singular and personal position within the market. 

A male colleague laughed at my frustration. ‘Don’t expect them to be fair. They’ll pay you as little as they can get away with. You need to hold a gun to their head.’ By this he meant counter-offers from rival banks. But it’s a strategy that has a limited lifespan. Potential employers are wary, existing employers untrusting. You mark your CV.


Eventually I left the City (partly in frustration) and went on to found my own company, Rose & Willard, where individual merit is the basis for any discussion relating to pay or promotion, irrespective of gender or any other extraneous factor.

As an employer, and on the other side of the table, I have a whole new perspective. Most striking is how uncomfortable most women seem to be when it comes to discussing pay, even if I bring it up. One would visibly squirm in her seat. Men, in contrast, seem much more willing to put it upfront and centre, even with little to back it up.

On one occasion I asked a male employee to assume temporarily some additional tasks. Immediately he asked for more money. My response was that he prove he could do them first. I’ve yet to meet a woman with the same level of confidence.

I now mentor career professionals. When it comes to pay the advice I offer is broadly the same. Understand market rates and always have ready a clear, summary record of your performance and achievements as set against those rates. This will ensure that you always know your worth. Don’t confine pay and performance discussions to annual and biannual appraisals. Make it at least a quarterly event, within a formal setting and with conversations confirmed subsequently in email. This will make it clear to your boss that getting paid market rate is important to you. If you are a valued employee, he or she will not want you to be disgruntled and potentially looking elsewhere. Aside from losing someone who performs, managers are always measured in terms of retention of staff. And if you do decide to leave because of pay, they can never say they weren’t warned.

I say this especially to working mothers, as returning from maternity leave is often when women’s pay really starts to lag that of their male peers. This is mainly because career progression slows. The argument is that women are less likely to be promoted because they put in less facetime in the office. But longer hours doesn’t necessarily translate to higher productivity or better job performance. This is when I would argue that it is even more important to be armed with current evidence of achievement.

Part of the challenge to rebalancing pay disparity is that many employers consider female employment as a source of problems. They look to government for the solution while fearing that all they’ll get is burdensome and costly regulation. Companies need to be reminded of what women deliver. Women should tell them.

Ultimately when the conversation is centred specifically on performance gender will become irrelevant, and that is when equality will truly have been achieved. Don’t ask for equal pay. You could be worth more. Know your worth.

Heidy Rehman is the founder & CEO of Rose & Willard (www.roseandwillard.com)

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Executive pay: Nationwide Building Society makes a retrograde move

Rein in excessive executive pay before it’s too late

The Bank of England needs to pay more mind to the hard-pressed

Now it’s cheaper to use your mobile phone abroad

The Jimmy Choo buyout shows that there are still plenty of big-money optimists out there

How to avoid a holiday from hell

Show comments

Coffee House

Listen: Labour frontbencher’s Diane Abbott moment

2 August 2017 16:33

Another day, another Labour frontbencher who comes unstuck when asked for a number in an interview. Today’s hapless shadow cabinet member…

I’m a ‘Brexit extremist’ and proud of it

2 August 2017 15:13

We used to think it was noble when people made sacrifices for their beliefs, when they were happy to endure…

Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

2 August 2017 14:12

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse, with thousands taking to the streets and the government locking up those who…

Venezuela’s crisis exposes the true depravity of the hard-Left

2 August 2017 13:27

Which British politician would be loopy enough to defend the Venezuelan regime as it guns down protesters and arrests opposition…

What we must learn from the tragic case of Charlie Gard

2 August 2017 10:42

I teach bioethics, and the abiding temptation is always to design classes around rare, fiendishly complex cases. That’s how you…

The Brexit betrayal bandwagon is growing

2 August 2017 8:17

It may not be this week. It may not be Boris Johnson. But eventually a minister will break with this…

Farewell, the Mooch. It was fun while it lasted

1 August 2017 19:05

How are things in your country? In mine, we’ve spent the last week and a half being governed by a…

The Tories need to seem serious about balancing the books

1 August 2017 17:30

There are some things in life that you can always rely on: the sun will rise in the East, there…

Exports are booming thanks to the competitive pound

1 August 2017 13:55

Remember George Osborne in his hi-viz jacket as he toured the nation’s metal-bashers and gromit-manufacturers in furtherance of his elusive…

The Left don’t mind hating immigrants – so long as they’re rich

1 August 2017 12:19

It seems a long time ago that Jeremy Corbyn made an impassioned defence of immigration from both within and outside…

Corbynite shadow minister suggests 16-year-olds can have sex… with their MP

1 August 2017 11:46

Oh dear. We’re one day into August – also known as ‘silly season’ – and Cat Smith has stepped up…

What the papers say: Philip Hammond must ‘belt up’

1 August 2017 8:42

Philip Hammond, of all people, ought to ‘relish’ Brexit and the opportunity it will hand to Chancellors to set their own tax…

Anthony Scaramucci looked doomed from the outset

31 July 2017 21:31

That was fast. Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director before he could even really begin communicating Donald…

Scaramucci sacked, as John Kelly starts to reshape the White House

31 July 2017 20:38

So farewell, the Mooch. One of the most bizarre and grotesque figures to walk on to the stage of the…

Socialism is destroying Venezuela – but the left will never admit it

31 July 2017 19:03

If ever I have to live in a dictatorship, put me down for one of those right-wing set-ups. To toil…

Breaking: Prime Minister’s spokesman says nothing new

31 July 2017 16:09

Ahead of the summer recess, there was concern among Tory high command that the long holiday could result in seven weeks…

Labour shadow minister’s confusion over Jeremy

31 July 2017 10:53

Labour’s Brexit position is confusing enough for the best of us, but one shadow cabinet minister found a unique reason for…

Why Theresa May is no longer a fashion victim

31 July 2017 10:49

Over the weekend, there was much excitement after the Prime Minister was spotted wearing the same Next dress on two…

Tom Watson eats humble pie

31 July 2017 8:42

Ever since the election result, Labour moderates have attempted to put on a brave face when it comes to their…

Philip Hammond creates a one-man Cabinet split over Brexit

31 July 2017 8:01

Leaving Philip Hammond in charge of the government was always going to be a risk because of his habit of putting…

How the economics of cow-milking can help explain Brexit

30 July 2017 12:00

Writing about judicial appointments, I incautiously compared a silly interview question asking a judge to cite an example of when…

Spectator competition winners: starting over with Hemingway, Joyce, Hardy – and Dan Brown

30 July 2017 9:45

The latest challenge was to take the last line of a well-known novel and make it the first line of…

Last summer, feminists defended the burkini. Will they now defend the bikini?

30 July 2017 9:39

If there was a buzzword from last summer then it was surely ‘burkini’. The media got its swimsuit in a…

I may disagree with him, but George Osborne’s first duty is to his readers

30 July 2017 9:00

I may disagree with George Osborne on the odd issue. Like Britain’s relationship with the EU, our trading future and…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close