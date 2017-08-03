 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

Why do employers think they can treat potential employees so appallingly?

3 August 2017

11:21 AM

3 August 2017

11:21 AM

As a freelance journalist, when my main employer of four years called to say they were dispensing with my services without any prior warning, I was shocked but exhilarated. With my skills, I reasoned, it wouldn’t be long before I found a far more attractive job with better conditions and perhaps even holiday and perhaps even sick pay.

Luckily our summer holiday in the US was all paid for; with money I’d put aside, I estimated I wouldn’t need to work full-time until September. As there was no particular rush, I spent a couple of weeks firing off CVs, not particularly expecting much of a response, but more to test the water.

When an employment agency informed me there was work at a local authority on the edge of London I was reluctant – the money wasn’t great and it was a long commute – but nevertheless I said I’d be happy to have my name put forward. The agency told me the head of comms would call me on a certain afternoon at 1pm, and not to make other plans.

On the afternoon in question I waited, and waited – and then had a call, from the agency, asking how the interview had gone. ‘She didn’t call’, I informed the agency. They apologised and contacted the authority, and I was told the head of comms had been too busy to call but would call the next day at one.

Again I waited, and waited. At three thirty, gathering there would be no call, I informed the agency who again apologised. She’d been too busy to call – and, apparently, too busy to ask someone to let me know. I explained to the agency I didn’t relish the prospect of working for someone with such appalling people skills, and to keep me informed of other posts.


In the meantime, I had an interview to be head of comms of a well-regarded think tank. The interview went pretty well (or so I thought), and so I went home and waited. And waited. After 12 days, having heard nothing, I emailed to say I was assuming I hadn’t got the job. Right first time, they said. Apparently the fact I’d made it across London as Westminster was in lockdown, waited almost an hour because they were late, then spent some time in an interview, didn’t entitle me to anything so grand as a response.

My CVs were still being fired off into the ether, to companies all over the world and across the UK, many of them jobs I didn’t particularly want but I thought I might at least get a reply. I estimate that I got responses from one in ten employers. One who DID email told me I was ‘evidently over-qualified’ for the position, which was nice of them – I’d only applied because it was a freelance role.

As someone once employed as a recruitment ad copywriter, I became something of an expert in reading between the lines of recruitment ads. ‘First jobber’ = £18,000 PA. ‘Recent graduate’ = intern. ‘Remote working’ = we can’t afford an office. ‘CMS expert’ = you know how to type into forms. ‘SEO literate’ = you know to make the subject of an article a key word.

The agency asked me to come in and register – again – which I did, and I was told they had a couple of positions that were right up my street (in one case, literally). I waited, waited – and heard nothing. The local authorities in question were notorious at getting back, explained the agency. So, that was alright then.

By now I was beginning to eat into our holiday fund, and becoming increasingly concerned. In desperation, I applied for a reporting role at a well-known news agency (which shall remain nameless). The post was in Washington but they had a vacancy at their London office – was I interested? I was. I went along, endured a tough geo-political quiz and grilling, and was offered a trial period.

Before starting the trial run, I enquired as to the daily rates. No reply was forthcoming. The trial date drew nearer – I enquired again. Finally, less than a week before I was due to start, I had an email. The trial period was unpaid, I was informed. If successful, I would then be offered regular work.

Now, I’m possibly deluded, but I’d hoped that my previous experience – four years in a similar role as a breaking news reporter, almost thirty writing features for the nationals, novels published, supplement spreads, being grilled by Eddie Mair on Radio 4 – might demonstrate I had a certain level of ability, and didn’t represent much of a risk. Apparently, I was wrong. I informed the company I refused to work for nothing, and that was that: back to firing off CVs.

Increasingly it’s dawning on me that I’m in a somewhat precarious position: I’m fifty, and to all intents and purposes unemployed. I continue to write books, but the royalties received wouldn’t cover my beer money, let alone the rent. Perhaps I’m being discriminated against because of my age; if that’s the case, I would suggest it’s not so much because I’m physically or mentally unable to do the job – more because I refuse to be treated like a mug.

We are living, it is said, in an age of unparalleled job growth, with more new positions being created than ever before. But perhaps we should be concerned about the quality of these new jobs as much as quantity. What proportion are zero hours, low-paid, part-time, insecure? Or is job security all in the past? I’m old enough to recall when at least SOME employers invested in staff, treating potential employees as human beings. Maybe that’s my problem: I’m old enough to remember when employers demonstrated a little loyalty and efficiency as well as demanding it in return.

Mark Piggott is an author and journalist

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

single

The price of being single

Would a cashless world be a better place? Not necessarily

Who is most at risk of identity theft? The answer might surprise you

How shareholders can help keep large businesses in check

Should we thank Brexit for ‘borderless banking’?

Political tinkering has turned pensions into a quagmire

Show comments

Coffee House

In defence of Neymar’s transfer fee

3 August 2017 17:47

A season ticket at the Parc des Princes, home to Paris Saint-Germain, will set you back somewhere between £336 and…

Trump is right to be worried about the breakdown in US-Russia relations

3 August 2017 16:57

Imagine the gale-force political winds that it takes to make Donald Trump do something he doesn’t want to do. Yet…

Bank of England: inflation blip is ‘entirely’ temporary

3 August 2017 16:54

Although Mark Carney has earned a reputation for doom-mongering over Brexit, today’s Bank of England press conference wasn’t all gloom. While…

The Yezidi’s desperate struggle is far from over

3 August 2017 16:33

Three years ago, international attention was drawn to the desperate plight of Iraq’s Yezidis, a largely unheard of ethnic and…

Books Podcast: Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary

3 August 2017 16:29

This summer saw 20 years since the publication of the first Harry Potter novel. Love them or hate them, the…

The Spectator Podcast: Riot chic

3 August 2017 15:12

On this week’s episode, we talk about “riot chic”, the problem with electric cars, and how women’s sport won our…

Mark Carney should stop blaming Brexit for rock bottom interest rates

3 August 2017 15:05

Is there anything more predictable than a Mark Carney press conference? The poor sod in Groundhog Day got to enjoy…

Italy’s patience with the migrant charities is wearing thin

3 August 2017 11:18

What to do about the charities who send boats to bring asylum seekers to the Italian coast? Save the Children…

Red Ken: Venezuela went wrong when they ignored my economic advice

3 August 2017 11:02

Ken Livingstone caused a stir this week when he blamed Venezuela’s problems on the United States. Now, the former Mayor of…

John McDonnell’s words on Venezuela come back to haunt him

3 August 2017 10:22

As Jeremy Corbyn tries to enjoy his summer holiday, the Labour leader is under increasing pressure to speak out against…

What the papers say: Trump is good news for Britain

3 August 2017 8:35

Jeremy Corbyn might be ‘on a high’ but he shouldn’t be allowed to forget his party’s ‘highly inconsistent, profoundly confusing’…

Corbynista MP asked about Venezuela – but condemns America instead

2 August 2017 23:29

Well, this is going well. As chaos reigns in Venezuela with at least 100 protesters dead in recent months and opposition…

Catalonia’s quest for independence takes another surreal turn

2 August 2017 17:54

In Spain, the fight over Catalonian independence has just taken a surreal new turn. Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont – a…

Listen: Labour frontbencher’s Diane Abbott moment

2 August 2017 16:33

Another day, another Labour frontbencher who comes unstuck when asked for a number in an interview. Today’s hapless shadow cabinet member…

I’m a ‘Brexit extremist’ and proud of it

2 August 2017 15:13

We used to think it was noble when people made sacrifices for their beliefs, when they were happy to endure…

Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

2 August 2017 14:12

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse, with thousands taking to the streets and the government locking up those who…

Venezuela’s crisis exposes the true depravity of the hard-Left

2 August 2017 13:27

Which British politician would be loopy enough to defend the Venezuelan regime as it guns down protesters and arrests opposition…

What we must learn from the tragic case of Charlie Gard

2 August 2017 10:42

I teach bioethics, and the abiding temptation is always to design classes around rare, fiendishly complex cases. That’s how you…

The Brexit betrayal bandwagon is growing

2 August 2017 8:17

It may not be this week. It may not be Boris Johnson. But eventually a minister will break with this…

Farewell, the Mooch. It was fun while it lasted

1 August 2017 19:05

How are things in your country? In mine, we’ve spent the last week and a half being governed by a…

The Tories need to seem serious about balancing the books

1 August 2017 17:30

There are some things in life that you can always rely on: the sun will rise in the East, there…

Exports are booming thanks to the competitive pound

1 August 2017 13:55

Remember George Osborne in his hi-viz jacket as he toured the nation’s metal-bashers and gromit-manufacturers in furtherance of his elusive…

The Left don’t mind hating immigrants – so long as they’re rich

1 August 2017 12:19

It seems a long time ago that Jeremy Corbyn made an impassioned defence of immigration from both within and outside…

Corbynite shadow minister suggests 16-year-olds can have sex… with their MP

1 August 2017 11:46

Oh dear. We’re one day into August – also known as ‘silly season’ – and Cat Smith has stepped up…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close