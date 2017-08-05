 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Why Amber Rudd is the favourite to get Ruth Davidson’s endorsement in the next Tory leadership race

5 August 2017

10:37 AM

5 August 2017

10:37 AM

There are few people whose endorsement will be more valuable in the next Tory leadership contest than Ruth Davidson’s. She is, as I say in The Sun today, the darling of the Tory grassroots—more popular with them than the Prime Minister or any member of the Cabinet. But, unlike so many other senior Tories, she isn’t interested in running herself. Her immediate aim is to be First Minister of Scotland, not Prime Minister.

All this means that Davidson will be, in the words of one of those being urged to run, ‘the king maker par excellence’. So, there is intrigue in Tory circles that Davidson and Amber Rudd had a long drink in Glasgow last week. It is another sign of the fast-developing friendship between this pair.


I understand that Davidson views Rudd as the pick of the current Cabinet. While some of Rudd’s Westminster backers are confident that she is in pole position to get Davidson’s backing when May steps down.

Rudd isn’t the only contender hoping to get Davidson’s backing, though. Rory Stewart, the Africa minister, is developing ties with her. While those who favour skipping a generation argue that her support would immediately propel a candidate into the front rank. Backers of Tom Tugendhat are keen to highlight his friendship with the leader of the Scottish Tories. But, at the moment, Rudd must be regarded as the favourite to get her backing when May steps down.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Andrea Leadsom overtakes Michael Gove to become second favourite in Tory leadership race

Why Boris and the Tory leadership are playing nicely

Ruth Davidson mocks Theresa May

The whips mustn’t crush every Tory who thinks about the future

Boris Johnson supplants Osborne as bookmakers’ favourite for next Tory leader

If Amber Rudd doesn’t like being investigated for a ‘hate incident’, she should change the law

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A new addition to the pantheon of equine greats

England’s new cricketing heroes were real Test Match specials

Lots of my friends are turning 40 – how do I cope with the boring, drunken birthday dinners?

Parents, not schools, are key to our children’s knowledge gap

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close