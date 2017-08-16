What have commuters done to deserve this price hike on their rail fares?

With the Retail Price Index figures released yesterday, commuters are up in arms at the news that rail prices are set to rise by up to 3.6% as of January. It’s not all fares that will be affected; only those that are regulated by the government – and the price increase won’t happen until the government agrees to it being implemented. But around 45% of fares in England, Scotland and Wales are regulated, including certain off-peak and standard return tickets, and most season tickets in the South East and London regions.

A 3.6% increase might not sound huge if you only get the train once or twice a month. But the people that it will really affect is commuters. Although some off-peak tickets and advance tickets have unregulated fares, season tickets in England and Wales will be affected by the price rise. In Scotland as well, it will be commuters who are most affected. So what have those unlucky people who have to travel by train to get to work done to deserve this? Britain already has some of the highest rail fares in Europe, after all. Earlier this year, the ‘Action for Rail’ campaign group released data showing that UK commuters spend around 14% of their monthly on getting to work, compared to an average of between 2 and 4% in Germany, France, Italy or Spain. If the government does choose to implement the 3.6% fare rise, this would increase dramatically.





3.7 million of us have a daily commute of two hours or over, according to the ONS, and many of those travel by train. As it currently stands, many season tickets to London – including from Oxford, Chichester and Colchester – cost over £4,000, and will be pushed over into the £5k category if the price increase comes in. A season ticket on Virgin from Birmingham to London, including a zone 1-6 travel card, already costs over £10,000. And for many people, that simply isn’t sustainable pricing.

Oh, and of course you have to bear in mind that you might not make it in to work anyway, even after you’ve paid those prices. Just remember the mess of Southern Rail over the last couple of months, and indeed the fact that Waterloo station is currently in ‘chaos’ after a train derailed yesterday morning. It seems a big ask to ramp up prices even further. For most people, though, there is little choice. They have to get to work after all, and for many, there is no other option than to take the train.