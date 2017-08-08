 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

What causes riots? An ex-policeman’s view

8 August 2017

10:44 AM

8 August 2017

10:44 AM

Read on

The Spectator Podcast: Riot chic

Nick Hilton

What causes riots? How do peaceful, civilised protests turn into violence and anarchy? It can take just a few factors. First, the unfortunate death of a criminal who has come into contact with police. Second, poor public relations from the police or IPCC, who are too often sluggish to explain what has occurred and why – especially in those communities with a history of distrust. Last, the involvement of a hard core of individuals with criminal intent, who become parasites on legitimate protest, twisting it into something much nastier.

If that makes the process sound like slow evolution, consider the pace at which the 2011 riots took hold. It all began on 4 August, a Thursday, when armed police shot dead Mark Duggan – reported by the media as a ‘violent gangster’ and later found to have been in possession of an illegal handgun. By Saturday, a 300-strong protest was marching on Tottenham police station, where no sufficiently senior officer was available to address the crowd. A police car was soon set alight, and from there it spread like wildfire. Within days homes and businesses across London would be looted and destroyed.

In other words, things kick off very quickly. Full-scale riots are infrequent, but right now we’re only ever one step away from a perfect storm that leads to serious civil disorder and crime of the kind seen six years ago. There’s a combustible environment: all that’s lacking is the match.

This week’s Spectator cover story – on riot chic – is confirmed from my own experience policing London. Individuals from comfortable middle- and upper-class backgrounds who rush to involve themselves in protests are a breed of useful idiot to the real criminals.

They think it’s a virtue-signalling contest – supplementing outrage with violence. If they see their cause as righteous, then violent disorder becomes acceptable and desirable. They think nothing of shrieking their favourite chant, ‘No justice, no peace; fuck the police’, as if this somehow helps make Britain safer for the poorest and most vulnerable in society.


But inevitably, it’s the poorest and most vulnerable who suffer when things get out of hand: the minimum wage employees of the looted off-licence and their elderly customers, the hard-working young family burned out of their small flat, not the well-off twenty-something who hops in an Uber to get home at the end of the night.

Too many of these posh protesters don’t realise just how quickly legitimate protest can mutate into violent disorder and criminality – and the harm such violence does to what might be legitimate causes.

Institutional complacency from the police doesn’t help in these explosive situations. Officers used to facilitating peaceful protests and rallies, on whatever is the topic du jour, can sometimes find themselves at a loss when it goes pear-shaped. While other countries are trained and equipped with a wider range of options to quell the violence before it really gets going, Britain clings to an archaic model of boots, shields and, bizarrely, cavalry charges.

Modern CS-infused paintball-style pellets aimed at the ground in front of a group can thin the crowd, leaving only the most determined and unruly behind. But, as in 2011, we continue to prefer exhausting an ever-thinner blue line, having them run backwards and forwards for hours on end to little positive effect, serving as dehydrated punch-bags with shields for umbrellas as bottles and worse rain down.

But the real gamechanger that today’s police and IPCC have to contend with – and why their public relations really must improve so dramatically – is the smartphone-wielding ‘citizen journalist’. They can fulfil a public good, videoing criminals for prosecution or capturing genuinely poor police practice. At other times they spread footage, on WhatsApp and Snapchat, of reasonable police action, but, utterly devoid of context and in a PR vacuum, it goes viral triggering ill-informed troublemakers and privileged agitators who happily spread the ‘fake news’ hoping for a riot.

My advice to those seeking out ‘riot chic’ – especially the social justice warriors of modern Britain – is straightforward. If they were serious about protecting the weak and vulnerable, and tackling injustice, they wouldn’t throw bricks and bottles at police – they’d join their ranks, either as volunteer Special Constables or full-time officers. Failing that, they’d volunteer for a local charity or community group that helps real people – one of the Centre for Social Justice’s Alliance of 350 poverty-fighting charities would be a good place to start.

If they instead join the anarchists and supposed anti-fascists in rioting, they only risk harming the poorest, harming any legitimate cause they claim to be helping and spending time at Her Majesty’s pleasure having earned a criminal conviction.

Rory Geoghegan is Head of Criminal Justice at the Centre for Social Justice. He was previously a Metropolitan Police officer for five years

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Riots report undermines the Tory diagnosis, but spreads itself too thin

Cameron to return to London as the riots spread

How Chalk Farm survived the riots

A friendly gesture…

Cameron sets out his stall

Miliband re-opens campaign with same old weapons

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

‘Things are less liberal than they used to be’: Randy Newman interview

Claudio Magris’s Blameless is seriously unreadable

No one person can speak for all on the autistic spectrum

Michael Kidson — in a class of his own

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close