 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Ukraine’s slow war of attrition still rumbles on

19 August 2017

10:30 AM

19 August 2017

10:30 AM

Read on

Trump is right to be worried about the breakdown in US-Russia relations

Matt Purple

Towns on Ukraine’s ceasefire line are marking three years since some were retaken by government forces from pro-Russian separatists. But there is little cause for celebration: houses in Marinka, Krasnogorovka and Avdiivka bear the scars of war. Some of these scars are recent, including a large house with nine apartments that was destroyed in shelling in late July.

The war in eastern Ukraine is a forgotten conflict in many ways. It is talked about as “frozen” or “hidden” yet there is little recognition that the fight is still rumbling on. Unlike Bosnia or the border between Georgia and the breakaway statelets of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, eastern Ukraine witnesses dozens of exchanges of fire a day. Visiting the front line for several days makes it clear just how active this conflict still is.

In early July, Theresa May and Boris Johnson met with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at a summit in London designed to show continued western support for Kiev. “Delivering Ukraine’s ambitious reform agenda is not just good for Ukraine but good for the whole of Europe,” Boris reassured his guests. The Foreign Secretary also said the UK was at the forefront of sending a British military training mission to aid Ukraine’s armed forces.


The US is even more deeply involved in the Ukrainian imbroglio. Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016, was closely linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. An article in Bloomberg published in May noted that “in the decade before he worked for Trump, Manafort’s efforts did for Moscow what its finest minds had failed to do: help get a pro-Russian candidate installed in Kiev.”

The deep connections that the 2014 Ukraine crises had to the West and Moscow are now at the heart of the continued suspicion overshadowing relations. The Zapad military exercise in September in Belarus is being closely watched by NATO countries and neighbours over fears that it is more than just a military drill. In early August, Ukraine participated in a NATO exercise in Georgia called Noble Partner. Troops from the UK, Germany, Turkey, Slovenia and Armenia all took part.

This is why what happens today on the ceasefire line in the Donbas matters. With more than 10,000 killed in the conflict so far, the border between the Ukraine army and the separatists is at the heart of the West’s conflict with Moscow. Ukraine is trying to become part of the EU and NATO. It wants to refurbish its army along NATO lines. Speaking to commentators and officials in Kiev it is clear that they feel the country has turned the corner on reforms and that the war has enabled the country to set a clear national agenda.

However, the soldiers on the ground are still seeing action almost every day. This includes larger calibre ordinance, such as 120 mm mortars, being fired – a clear violation of the agreements signed in Minsk in February 2015 between Ukraine and Russia. The separatists in Donetsk and Lugansk, where millions of people still reside, show no sign of seeking peace or being willing to allow the Ukrainian government to return to these areas. Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, will not be returned to Ukraine. At the moment therefore it seems this is a slow war of attrition. Ukrainians argue this it is also a drain on Russia’s economy because Russia is close to the separatists. But the war is fought on Ukrainian soil and it is taking its toll on civilians and military personnel. For now, this low level conflict shows no sign of stopping any time soon.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Ten handy phrases for bluffing your way through the Ukraine crisis

Yanukovych – Ukraine’s Nixon?

If left unchallenged, Putin will attempt to create a new Russian empire

Would the word ‘NATO’ make Vladimir Putin think twice?

Is NATO a busted flush?

Let us help plucky Moldova

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Calcutta: city of gods and beggars

Karl Ove Knausgaard discovers the world anew

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

The marvels of British interwar realism

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close