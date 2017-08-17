Ukip leader’s ‘complete idiot’ jibe backfires

In the wake of the referendum and a series of messy leadership battles, Ukip is a party without a plan. But a lack of direction isn’t the only thing troubling the Kippers. The party’s interim leader Steve Crowther has issued a press release calling the former EU President Martin Schulz a ‘complete idiot’. The strong sentiment might not come as much as a surprise. Yet the insult was undermined somewhat by Crowther managing to repeatedly misspell the name of the man he was calling an idiot:
Mr S thinks the next time Ukip’s stand-in leader spouts off, he might want to run a spell checker first…
