Ukip leader’s ‘complete idiot’ jibe backfires

17 August 2017

3:52 PM

17 August 2017

3:52 PM

In the wake of the referendum and a series of messy leadership battles, Ukip is a party without a plan. But a lack of direction isn’t the only thing troubling the Kippers. The party’s interim leader Steve Crowther has issued a press release calling the former EU President Martin Schulz a ‘complete idiot’. The strong sentiment might not come as much as a surprise. Yet the insult was undermined somewhat by Crowther managing to repeatedly misspell the name of the man he was calling an idiot:

Mr S thinks the next time Ukip’s stand-in leader spouts off, he might want to run a spell checker first…

