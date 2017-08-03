 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Trump is right to be worried about the breakdown in US-Russia relations

3 August 2017

4:57 PM

3 August 2017

4:57 PM

Read on

Is anyone safe in Trump’s administration?

Matt Purple

Imagine the gale-force political winds that it takes to make Donald Trump do something he doesn’t want to do. Yet that’s what happened earlier this week when the president grudgingly approved a new suite of sanctions on Russia passed overwhelmingly by both houses of Congress. That he signed the bill in private signalled his extreme reluctance—this is the man who threw a soiree in the Rose Garden after doomed GOP health care legislation made it through just the House. Trump, the former reality show star, only turns away the klieg lights under the most bitter circumstances, and that’s what this was.

A statement Trump released subsequently grumbled that the sanctions legislation was ‘significantly flawed’ and taunted Congress for thinking they had the aptitude to negotiate with Moscow. That got him no sympathy whatsoever from the Kremlin. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev barked in a tweet: ‘The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way.’ By ‘handing over executive power’, Medvedev inevitably meant ‘failed to stage a coup d’etat at the Capitol building’.  Congress needs only two-thirds of both houses to override a White House veto and the sanctions legislation had already passed almost unanimously. Short of a putsch, Trump had no choice.


Yet despite all the teeth-gnashing, the struggle between Trump and Congress was over only a few degrees of diplomatic adjustment rather than a full 180 in Washington’s approach to the Kremlin. My country’s relations with Russia have cratered to their lowest point since the Cold War and it didn’t happen overnight. Amidst all the fulminations over ‘collusion’, the screaming CNN chyrons and the magnifying glass-wielding liberals hunting for clues of Kremlin influence over their local apartment co-ops, the fact is that Donald Trump has been far tougher on Russia than he’s been given credit for. This is just a partial list: he’s continued America’s military buildup in Eastern Europe, declared that Crimea was ‘taken’ from Ukraine, trashed the Soviet Union forwards and backwards in Poland, bombed an airbase where Russians had been just hours prior in Syria, and attacked Moscow’s Iranian and Assadist proxies.

Vitriolic op-eds pronouncing that the GOP is the ‘party of Putin‘ thus land with a fizzle. Trump has always had a blind spot over Russia’s undisputed interference in last year’s presidential election—the sanctions are meant as retaliation for that—but he’s hardly a Kremlin patsy. He prefers Twitter threats to military action, simple shows of strength to messy geopolitical crises, which is why that Syrian airbase strike was a one-off, and why this most recent round of sanctions was met with hesitation. Given that Russia has already expelled 755 of its diplomatic staff working on relations with the United States—far more than were ejected at once by either side during the Cold War—one understands why he’s circumspect.

Sanctions are the USA’s point-and-click foreign policy panacea. They can be imposed quickly and enforced quietly with little political blowback. And even after 55 years of accomplishing little except cementing the regime in power, they often prove impossible to roll back. They certainly have their uses—I think Trump was right to slap sanctions on Venezuela’s leaders (while leaving alone its oil industry)—but does anyone really think more of the same is going to temper Russia’s government? Especially when France and Germany actually agree with Trump on this one? Or that the bill’s accompanying additional sanctions on Iran will be anything except a boon to hardline ayatollahs? Trump’s skepticism has earned him another week of bad headlines but that doesn’t mean it isn’t warranted.

Matt Purple is the deputy editor for Rare Politics

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

For all the Trump-Putin hysteria, Russia-US relations are as frosty as ever

There’s still no smoking gun in the Trump-Russia story

Trump’s performance will have delighted Putin

Trump and Fillon mean that Britain matters far more to Eastern Europe

Regrets on Russia, Syria, or Iran? Obama Has None

How worried should the West be about Russia?

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Toscanini and the morality of conducting

Where is Pink Floyd in David Weigel’s history of Prog Rock?

Russia’s monstrous regiment of women

Old Vic's Girl from the North Country is a disaster as entertainment

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close