 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Theresa May wants to spend her political capital in an odd way

31 August 2017

9:00 AM

31 August 2017

9:00 AM

What on earth is Theresa May up to? The Prime Minister seemed to have successfully calmed things down in the Tory party following her disastrous snap election. But now she has thrown everything wide open again by telling reporters that she would like to fight the next election and that she is her ‘for the long term’.

The ‘do you want to fight the next election’ question is a tricky one for Prime Ministers to answer. Say ‘no’ and you become a lame duck. Normally saying ‘yes’ makes more sense, even if you’re secretly planning to scarper before there is another campaign. But May had already cast herself as a lame duck, albeit one who was very keen to serve and clear up the mess she’d made for as long as was necessary. One of her best moves was to tell the Conservative 1922 Committee straight after the election that ‘I got us into this mess and I’ll get us out’ and that she would serve ‘as long as you want me to’. This made her appear contrite and honourable, rather than someone in denial about the size of the mistake they had made.


As I wrote this week’s cover piece on May’s comeback plan, I was struck by how many Conservatives seemed to base their optimism about the next few years being reasonably peaceful on the certainty that the Prime Minister would go shortly after the Brexit negotiations. They were confident that she was in her job until then, but most said that the turmoil in the party had calmed down because anyone tempted to move against her had no reason to do so: May had already made clear she was going to go anyway. What’s the point of moving against someone who is already on their way out?

Now the temptation is there again for ministers to try to undermine someone who actually quite fancies hanging around for a bit. And can May sack them if they start kicking off? Senior Tories and the Prime Minister’s allies are very clear that she has the support on the backbenches and the authority to carry out a reshuffle when she wants to. But that was again based on the knowledge that the Prime Minister wasn’t going to stay Prime Minister for very long, so what could an angry minister really do to harm her?

One Cabinet minister suggested an interesting counterpoint to this, though. He thought that the longer May stayed in office, the longer he and his ministerial colleagues had guaranteed jobs. This now makes much more sense, for May does not have enough political capital to spend on both trying to stay and moving ministers. If she wants to stay, then she’ll probably have to stop plotting a reshuffle. But the ministers who she can’t move will still feel able to undermine her. So she could remain a lame duck Prime Minister, unable to achieve what she wants, but just for a little bit longer than everyone had expected.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Could a new backbench tribe help Theresa May fix social care?

What Norman Baker’s departure tells us about the Coalition – and about Theresa May

Theresa May today defended the government's Communications Data Bill. Picture: Getty

Theresa May upsets the Lib Dems and David Davis in one fell swoop

Theresa May to give ‘significant’ statement on child abuse row

And then there was one… Theresa May’s team prepare for government

Theresa May’s stop-and-search battle and the feverish Tory party

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The beauty and mystery of Arabic calligraphy

The glories of empire — and Britain’s taste for the exotic

Is it time for all lovers of London to pack up?

Journeys to Israel and self-realisation: Forest Dark reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close