 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House The Spectator Podcasts

The Spectator Podcast: Riot chic

3 August 2017

3:12 PM

3 August 2017

3:12 PM

On this week’s episode, we talk about “riot chic”, the problem with electric cars, and how women’s sport won our hearts.

Is rioting becoming fashionable? That’s what Cosmo Landesman thinks, in the week after Dalston was rocked by unrest. He believes that the middle classes are swarming to these disturbances to express some apolitical anger – so is he right? Cosmo joins the podcast along with Tom Gash, author of Criminal: The Truth About Why People Do Bad Things. As Cosmo writes:

“The riot chic crowd seek the euphoric rush that comes from combining violence with the feeling that you’re being virtuous. After all, you’re barbecuing someone’s car or throwing a bottle in the name of social justice! If you get clobbered by a police truncheon, well, nothing says you care about inequality like a fat lip from the old bill. Even if you don’t want to be involved in the violence, you can have the pleasure of being near the action, and of filming it on your phone to share on social media.”


The government has just announced that, by 2040, gas guzzling cars must be off the roads and replaced by their eco-friendly electric siblings. In the magazine this week, Ross Clark despairs for the state of the electric car industry, which is dogged by battery range issues. He sat down with noted electric car driver, Isabel Hardman, to discuss. As Ross writes:

“Technology could change dramatically in 23 years. By then we might be able to drive 700 miles and then recharge in minutes. Or, like nuclear fusion, which has spent the past 50 years being just around the corner, electric vehicles may turn out to be the great hope which never quite materialises. We just don’t know. Given that, wouldn’t it have been a better idea to keep the abolition of petrol and diesel cars as an aspiration rather than to pre-announce a ban? The ban is an example of a novel form of policy-making which began with the Climate Change Act in 2008 — where government makes laws to take effect at some point in the future on the assumption that some uninvented technology becomes invented.”

 

Finally, England’s women’s football team are currently destroying the competition at the European Championships in the Netherlands. They are the top ranked team left in the tournament: a far cry from times gone by where the country couldn’t get behind the female counterparts to our overpaid, over-laurelled men. Simon Barnes champions the Lionesses in the magazine, and to discuss the subject on the podcast, we’re joined by our sports columnist Roger Alton and football writer Carrie Dunn, from the Netherlands. As Simon writes:

“There’s a lot more women’s sport about. It gets on TV more often. More people go to watch it. More people accept it. It’s an increasing part of modern life… demonstrating three ineluctable and irrefragable truths: that women are different from men in some ways; that women are the same as men in some ways; and that the times they are a-changing, as they always have done and always will do. Not really worth getting your jockstrap in a twist about, is it?”

 


Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Spectator Podcast: Get Boris!

The Spectator Podcast: Rebooting the Maybot

The Spectator Podcast: The Corbyn delusion

The Spectator Podcast: The myth of British decline

The Spectator podcast: You’re fired!

The Spectator Podcast: Keeping the faith

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Toscanini and the morality of conducting

Where is Pink Floyd in David Weigel’s history of Prog Rock?

Russia’s monstrous regiment of women

Old Vic's Girl from the North Country is a disaster as entertainment

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close