 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

The meaning of Sean O’Callaghan

24 August 2017

6:20 PM

24 August 2017

6:20 PM

Read on

The Labour movement must denounce Jeremy Corbyn for his IRA lies

Sean O'Callaghan

Sean O’Callaghan, one of the most important defectors from the Provisional IRA , successfully evaded the republican movement in death as in life – by dying yesterday of natural causes.

Much will written in the obituaries tomorrow about the amazing details of O’Callaghan’s journey  – from the precocious, murderous,  republican  ‘boy soldier’ of the 1970s to the double agent extraordinaire who saved the life of the Prince and Princess of Wales from an IRA bomb which was due to be planted in a lavatory next to the Royal Box at the Dominion Theatre in 1983.

What, though, was the wider significance of his career? The title of his autobiography is The Informer – and he was an informer in every sense of the word: first, for his handlers in the Garda Siochana and in MI5; but, subsequently, also in the wider sense – by informing key decision makers in the United Kingdom (such as Tony Blair’s Chief of Staff Jonathan Powell and the Ulster Unionist Leader David Trimble) about the nature of the republican movement after his release from prison in 1996. Indeed, his wide circle of friends in London after his release from prison ranged from the Marquess of Salisbury through to Tom Baldwin, the former Times journalist and senior aide to Ed Miliband.

O’Callaghan’s advice was particularly important to Trimble, giving the latter extra confidence to join the first power-sharing  Executive between Ulster Unionists and Sinn Fein in 1999 – though he felt that the Ulster Unionists had lost grasp of key details of the Belfast Agreement, such as the Patten Commission on the reform of the RUC: O’Callaghan had the highest opinion of their professional abilities, and believed they deserved better than Patten gave them.

O’Callaghan was certainly not the only senior republican to work for the security forces – the subsequent exposure of figures such as Freddie Scappaticci illustrates just how heavily penetrated the Provisionals were – but he was the most high-profile defector publicly to repudiate the IRA on ideological grounds.

A key moment in his intellectual development came in the mid 1970s when he read Conor Cruise O’Brien’s revisionist text, States of Ireland:  physical force republicanism in the Troubles, far from being an aberration from the culture of the Irish Republic, was the inevitable outgrowth of the crude Anglophobic grievance narratives about ‘800 years of British oppression’  that formed part of the normative teaching of history in mainstream schools in the South.

As a former high-level Sinn Fein activist before and after the Hunger Strikes of 1981, O’Callaghan was acutely aware that ideological struggle was as important as armed struggle. He sought to educate a new generation in Westminster and Whitehall to be as relentless about political warfare as republicans were: as he saw it, republicans were not ten-foot tall (as some Unionists were inclined to believe in their more self-pitying moments), but simply never gave up on their objectives.


O’Callaghan continued to  push his beliefs with huge courage after his release from prison. Two examples stand out after his release from prison: first, going back to the Irish Republic, where he was a marked man, to be a key witness for the Sunday Times in its successful defence of a libel suit brought by the senior IRA activist Thomas ‘Slab’ Murphy.

Second, he rebutted the idea that Pat Finucane —  a Belfast solicitor murdered by Loyalists in 1989, thus occasioning accusations of State collusion with the UDA  – was just a regular human rights lawyer. In the pages of the Daily Telegraph, O’Callaghan described how he had attended a high-level IRA meeting with Finucane.  Indeed, O’Callaghan reported that he was the last prisoner visited by Finucane before he was slain; Finucane was far more interested in what information O’Callaghan had given to the police than in his client’s legal defence.

Despite O’Callaghan’s services to the Irish State, there was much ambiguity – even in respectably bourgeois circles in the South – about his activities as a ‘tout’. Some of them sought to throw doubt on the value of his testimony. These allegations were refuted by the late Irish Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald, writing in the Irish Times in 1997, who attested to the value of his work.

Lord Bew of Donegore – one the leading historians of Ireland, who later became friendly with O’ Callaghan – has suggested that this high-grade intelligence inadvertently played its part in the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985, the greatest defeat suffered by Unionism in the Troubles: some Irish Ministers and officials implied to their British counterparts that many more nuggets would come London’s way if only Mrs Thatcher would give the Republic a formal role in the government of Northern Ireland. Thatcher signed up, but was disappointed in this aspect of the 1985 accord: there was only one O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan remained truculently independent to the end: he refused official offers of protection, believing he could look after himself better than the authorities could. He disliked aspects of the ‘securocratic’ approach – particularly the ‘moral equilateralism’ of some panjandrums of British intelligence: he recalled an MI5 officer (who debriefed him in Holland at the request of the Garda Siochana) saying:  ‘If Gerry [Adams] could sort out some of his problems with his people, and we could sort out our problems with Margaret [Thatcher], we might get a deal’. He also believed that MI5 had not stood by the RUC in its hour of need: despite their hardline reputations, securocrats were sometimes willing to pay an unacceptably high moral and political price to bring terrorist campaigns to an end.

More recently, O’Callaghan pondered the lesson of all this for Islamist terrorism — as he spent much time with Somali and other angry youths in danger of radicalisation. He contended that the willingness of the British State to indulge historical inquiries in Northern Ireland and beyond would make it harder for future generations of informers (and future generations of agent handlers)  to come forward and take the necessary risks to defeat armed struggle.

He knew better than anyone how difficult an informer’s existence could be. Perhaps unusually for an informer, he had a poetic streak – and penned the following words back in 1985, at the height of the Troubles:

Over a pint of Guinness

In Quane’s pub in the village

I got to thinking about the value

 Of being an informer.

 

On our television screens

I know that friends and neighbours

See the ghost of Roger Casement

March on the Banna Strand.

 

I see seven tons of American

Guns and bullets

Towed into Queenstown, or Cobh

As we call it now.

 

My Guinness and my secrets satisfy.

Seventy-six thousand bullets

Will not shatter one limb,

Or spatter brain on a pub floor.

 

I finish my pint and walk

The forty yards home.

It’s been a long, hard week.

 

His value to two democratic states was huge.

Dean Godson is Director of Policy Exchange and author of Himself Alone: David Trimble and the Ordeal of Unionism

 

 

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Young Fabians have an impressive guest of honour this evening – and they’re lucky to have him

Mueller’s grand jury could bring down Trump’s presidency

The pill-popping future of work looks terrifying

Could a new backbench tribe help Theresa May fix social care?

Spectator competition winners: Ode on a potato peeler

In defence of Neymar’s transfer fee

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The irony of pumping iron

Witty gun-slingers, exhibitionist aggro-mongering and a new low... Edinburgh Fringe roundup

The lost pleasure of reading aloud

Funny, sympathetic Netflix series on autism won’t please the righteous

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close