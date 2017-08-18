Steve Bannon gone, as John Kelly’s White House clean-up continues

The statement from the White House makes little attempt to disguise what has just happened. ‘White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.’ This is pretty much the same form of words used when The Mooch was fired by Kelly. Four senior White House aides have now gone in the last five weeks. So it seems that Kelly, a former US general brought in by Trump a few weeks ago, is serious about fixing this dysfunctional White House – and, perhaps more strikingly, Trump seems serious about letting him do so.

Losing Bannon is not so big a sacrifice. Bannon helped Trump shape the nationalist, populist message which took both of them to the White House but it has been a relatively short relationship: the two don’t go back much further than the final months of last year’s election campaign. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has wanted Bannon fired since the spring.





Kushner and Kelly get on well together, and neither like Bannon. It’s about strategy, as well as personality: Kushner wants to moderate Trump’s message to win over critics: Bannon’s style is to bait and enrage critics and delight the base. He’s apparently going to return to his Breitbart website now, leaving Kushner free to try and tone down the Donald.

Kelly, for his part, has said he has no remit over the President or his tone and message – he has been asked to shape up the White House and he is doing so by dismantling the warring power bases. Word is that he’d had enough of Bannon’s feuding with HR McMaster, the national security adviser. Bannonites dislike ‘the generals’ as much as they hate Kushner and the ‘New York Democrats’ – but it seems an alliance between both has done for Bannon and, perhaps, his agenda.